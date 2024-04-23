‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: WTF Does LFG Stand For?

The new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine is out, which marks Hugh Jackman’s comeback as fan-favorite X-Men character, Wolverine. The film promises to be a comic caper like no other with fantastical action sequences, mutant cameos, f-bombs, and gore galore, and the Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman combination is all set to pull crowds to theaters.

Fans noticed that the trailer reveal ended with the caption “LFG,” leading some to wonder what it stands for. The acronym stands for “Let’s Fu**ing Go!” and is often used on the internet and amongst Gen-Z as a way of inducing and creating more hype, which fits in perfectly with the kind of character Deadpool is while also appeasing the film’s target audience. The acronym is used once in the trailer (in non-acronym form) by both Reynolds and Jackman, which shows that Marvel is not afraid of flaunting the film’s R rating.

The new trailer gives the fans a better look at this new variant of Jackman’s Wolverine, who was present in the form of a mere shadow in the first teaser for the film. The movie’s premise is going to be based around Deadpool’s attempts to save the people he loves with the help of Wolverine, who has become a nonchalant and somewhat depressed retired superhero after losing his closest loved ones (and, seemingly, everyone else). The premise mentions that the consequences of Deadpool’s mission will alter the MCU’s timeline.

Apart from Jackman and Reynolds, the film will feature Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova (Charles Xavier’s twin sister), Morena Baccarin as Deadpool’s love interest Vanessa, and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, a Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent. The TVA was extensively featured in the television series Loki, and it will be intriguing to see how Macfadyen’s role pans out.

The Night of the Museum franchise’s Shawn Levy directed the film and shares writing credits with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Ryan Reynolds himself. The film is part of Phase 5 of the MCU and is their only release this year. A sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), the film is scheduled to release on July 26, 2024 in the United States.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

