We Finally Got a Glimpse of the Terrifying Foe Deadpool and Wolverine Are Up Against

Rachel Leishman
Published: Apr 22, 2024 02:31 pm

Deadpool & Wolverine’s official trailer gave us a little deeper look into the upcoming movie, but we still want to know: Who is the villain? Is this one going to stay a villain or is Wade Wilson going to woo them again like he did with Cable in Deadpool 2? Chances are … not.

A lot of the new trailer is about Wade and Logan getting back in the groove, even though it seems as if this version of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) might be different than the other Logan we know and love. But in the midst of the two of them fighting with each other (hilarious given the fact that they … can both heal themselves), we see glimpses of a villain—aside from their inability to talk to each other.

Did you see that Charles Xavier-looking woman controlling Wolverine?! The trailer gave us a glimpse of Emma Corrin and their portrayal of Cassandra Nova, and … oh no, Wade and Logan are in it.

Who is Cassandra Nova?

There is one thing you can say about Cassandra Nova and it is that she has the will to live and will use that to torment Charles. She came to be as a Mummudrai, an astral plane entity that’s essentially a spiritual opposite of a given person, but thanks to Charles’ powers, Cassandra become his physical counterpart who he killed before birth—almost.

After she was miscarried, Cassandra started her life as a literal mass of cells before managing to form a new body for herself. She is a formidable foe who has the same weakness as Charles (Magneto’s helmet), as well as powers like DNA duplication and telepathy, making her terrifying to come up against.

What I think is going to be fascinating to see is watching as Cassandra controls Wolverine. Magneto has done it in the past in the comics, but Cassandra isn’t doing it based on the adamantium in his body. She is using her telepathy powers to torment him, and that is not something that I think Wade or Logan will take well.

