Things We Saw Today: Let’s Cook the Egg Sandwich From Birds of Prey

After watching Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn in theaters and on VOD, I ended each viewing with the same thought. Where can I get myself one of those delicious egg sandwiches? Luckily actor Bruno Oliver, who plays short order cook Sal in BoP, made a video for Variety walking us through what goes into that magical bodega breakfast sandwich.

Oliver rehearsed his scene several times saying, “It was definitely one of the oddest preparations as an actor I’ve done, … I spent the night destroying my kitchen making egg sandwiches over and over and over again.” Sal made the sandwich himself, but relied on a catering chef for the close-up shots of sandwichy goodness.

The sandwich is a simple bacon, egg, and cheese served on a ciabatta roll with a touch of hot sauce. Oliver didn’t realize how important the sandwich was remarking, “I really didn’t understand the place the egg sandwich had in the movie until I saw it.” Needless to say, he was surprised and delighted by the numerous think-pieces written for the breakfast.

“I’ve read a lot about the sandwich as a metaphor for Harley’s recovery,” Oliver said. “I’ve read a lot that refer to Sal as the only male in the movie who doesn’t screw her over.”

If you’re looking for a delicious way to pass the time during this quarantine, we can hardly think of a better treat. Egg sandwich, we will love you forever!

80s sci-fi star Michael Biehn (Terminator, Aliens) has been cast in season 2 of The Mandalorian. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Let’s check out Patrick Stewart’s hot space dad costumes from Picard. (via Syfy Wire)

The CW’s coronavirus shooting schedule means that Supernatural will go one forever probably. (via AVClub)

We love these quarantine-inspired travel posters:

Hi. I designed some coronavirus travel posters for you. Stay the F* home. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/mzY52GFm6Z — Jennifer Baer (@jenniferbaer) March 26, 2020 Quarantine drama is about to break Reddit’s relationship advice forum. (via Jezebel)

Oh hello: Square Enix is dropping an upgraded version of Nier Replicant. (via Kotaku)

Everything we know about pandemics we learned from World of Warcraft. (via CBR)

Challenge accepted, Getty museum! We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home. 🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

How are you spending your Sunday, Mary Suevians?

