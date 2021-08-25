Here we f**king go again. Because everyone just decided that the pandemic was over (it is not) and went out without masks or refused to get vaccinated or just did, pretty much, whatever they wanted, we’re back in the season of movies changing release dates because the United States is in the middle of a COVID surge that is getting close to the highest daily case numbers yet. So … studios aren’t exactly ready to throw their movies into theaters if people are too afraid to go out there to see them.

I’m lucky; I live in New York City, where you have to be vaccinated in order to get into indoor spaces, so I feel a little more comfortable going into places like movie theaters (while wearing a mask), but that’s not the case for the rest of the United States. So that leads us to this whisper: We might not be getting Let There Be Carnage this year.

Right now, according to IGN, there are multiple sources that say that the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be pushed to January 22, 2022—roughly a year and a half later than its original date.

You know, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, that was supposed to come out in October 2020 and has already gone through four different delays. Variety is reporting that “several inside sources” have told them that the movie will leave 2021 entirely. Sure, great, so happy that, yet again, we’re back to this.

I don’t want to fully blame those who aren’t vaccinated and are eligible and have the vaccine available to them. But then again, I do. It’s because of the unvaccinated that we’re in this surge in the United States, and that’s probably playing a huge part in this decision. Right now, movies are kind of in limbo, and there are reports that studios like Disney are seeing what the box office looks like for movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to see what to do with films like Eternals.

That doesn’t really bode well for our future release dates if everyone is basing their decisions on how other movies do at the box office. We’re going to end up stuck in this endless loop of “will this movie actually come out or get delayed again?” until the end of time. I long for the day when I never hear “release date change” again.

Let’s all pray to the alien symbiote himself that this somehow stays an October 2021 release, but if not, I guess we’ll get to kick off the new year with Venom and Eddie Brock’s love story? If they don’t end up in love and kissing by the end of all this, we riot.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]