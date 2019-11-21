Confirmed: We Can Call Baby Yoda “Baby Yoda,” so Suck on That, Haters

It has become common knowledge that the greatest thing in the 21st century is Baby Yoda. The little green friend in a coat that is too big for his little fifty-year-old body, Baby Yoda first appeared in the pilot episode of The Mandalorian, and we haven’t been able to shut up about him since. The problem is that the minute you tweet out the words “Baby Yoda” onto the internet, there is someone ready to push their glasses up on their nose and tell you that it isn’t Yoda.

Guess what? We know it isn’t Yoda, but how else would you like us to collectively talk about a being that a) has no name and b) has no species name other than being the same species as the incredibly famous YODA? The debate, it seems, has finally reached one of the directors of The Mandalorian, Dave Filoni, and he says, “It’s fine.”

*cough* saying Baby Yoda is fine pic.twitter.com/rbBTl2KPby — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) November 20, 2019

The internet, in all its infinite wisdom confirms that there is no species listed for Yoda. In fact, Yaddle (the woman on the Jedi counsel who is the same species as Yoda) is listed as “the same species as Yoda,” so, you know … helpful. So we just assumed that the “child” that the Mandalorian is protecting is a he and went with it, calling him Baby Yoda so that we could all just search Twitter for the term and cry over how cute he is.

At least we’re not alone. Carl Weathers talked about Baby Yoda (because he gets us) and made sure we know that there is still plenty to see of our fifty-year-old friend. Weathers plays Greef Carga, the man who gives the Mandalorian the tip to go visit Werner Herzog’s character, and the fact that he is also in love with Baby Yoda makes me feel better about my own obsession.

He has his own name, and he is very interesting and very knowledgeable and very cute. I never use that word, but he is a cute little guy… You have to see the shows to figure out who this baby Yoda really is, and what he is all about, or even if he is really a baby Yoda.

What’s great is that Weathers isn’t the only cast member to love Baby Yoda. Werner Herzog cried on set looking at the puppet. Do you understand how justified I feel for my love of this little green puppet that everyone is having a time over him? Even Werner Herzog????

So, the next time I tweet into the universe “Baby Yoda” and someone thinks to roll up into my mentions to tell me that it isn’t “Yoda,” please know that I know it isn’t Yoda and that I really don’t care that you think you know more about Star Wars than me. Baby Yoda and I are going to go on an adventure without you, and you can go sit on your “but it isn’t Yoda” comment alone.

I’d like to thank Jon Favreau for giving me Baby Yoda, and if he ends up murdering everyone and being an evil Sith Lord, that’s fine. He has to protecc himself. He just a baby.

