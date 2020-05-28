Why Is This Jedi Training Game Show Just for Children!?

Everyone wants to be a Jedi—that much is simple. It doesn’t matter how old you are. If someone hands you a lightsaber and says, “It’s your time,” you know you’ll take it and be the Jedi Master you were meant to be. Well, now children get to do that but … not adults for some reason!

In a new show for the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, teams of two compete to become Jedi with host Ahmed Best (who brought Jar Jar Binks to life in the Star Wars prequels). Listening to children say “I believe in you” hits emotionally, but also, I would say that to my friends if I had the option to compete on the show. Just saying.

You can see the trailer here!

Basically Legends of the Hidden Temple with a galaxy far, far away twist, the show is everything I’ve ever wanted to be on. Growing up, we (meaning my entire generation) had Hidden Temple, and look, I’m woman enough to admit that I would do just about anything to be a Purple Parrot. ANYTHING. I see those couples who dress up like teams from the show for Halloween, and I respect them but would also defeat them.

So now, to see a Star Wars-themed version and to know that it’s NOT FOR OLD PEOPLE LIKE MYSELF? I’m angry about it! But also, I guess the children deserve this. (They don’t, but whatever. It’s fine.)

According to the official Star Wars website, the show will premiere on the Star Wars Kids’ YouTube channel on June 3rd with two episodes: “Premiering with two full episodes on June 3, 2020, the weekly series tests young Padawans’ strength, knowledge, and bravery in a series of trials designed to discover who is capable of becoming a Jedi Knight.”

With a ten-episode arc, the show will test these young Padawans and see who is drawn to the light to become a Jedi Knight—you know, something I’ve been training for my entire life but because I’m now 28 years old, I guess I’m too “adult” for it. Have you met me? I literally just bought a baby Yoda stuffed animal for myself.

In all seriousness, I’m really happy for Ahmed Best. He’s had an interesting history with Star Wars and its fandom, and now, to come back to host a show for children to live out their Star Wars dreams is so heartwarming. Plus, watching a challenge show and seeing these kids just encourage each other to do well is maybe what 2020 needs. It will be the light side of the Force that we need.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge premieres on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel on June 3rd, and I will be watching even though I’m mad that I’m an adult. Can I just come run the course for fun? I’ll bring my own lightsaber.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com