Brie Larson Is Bringing a Breakout Hit Novel to the Small Screen

Brie Larson is coming to the small screen to teach you about chemistry and cooking. Lessons in Chemistry is an upcoming Apple TV+ series that will serve as an adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’ novel of the same name. Garmus is something of a legend in the literary community, considering her story is one of determination and refusal to give up. She spent the majority of her life working as a copywriter but eventually decided to make her lifelong dream of writing a book come true—and she did. Her first novel, Lessons in Chemistry, was published when she was 64.

However, the road to getting published wasn’t easy, as she faced 98 rejections from literary agents beforehand. It’s difficult to understand why Lessons in Chemistry was rejected so many times when it quickly became a New York Times bestseller, received high praise from critics, and took less than two years to be scooped up by Apple and made into a TV series. Meanwhile, much of the story was inspired by Garmus’ own personal experiences, such as remaining resilient in the face of rejection and knowing what it’s like to be a woman and be silenced, sidelined, and given fewer opportunities because of your gender.

As a result, the Lessons in Chemistry series could be quite thought-provoking if it frames the book’s themes correctly. Here’s everything we know about Apple TV+’s take on the novel so far.

Lessons in Chemistry release date and trailer

Lessons in Chemistry will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on October 13, 2023. The first two episodes will be released on the premiere date, after which new episodes will be released weekly on Fridays through November 24. Apple TV+ dropped the first official trailer for Lessons in Chemistry on September 14.

The trailer plays out against the backdrop of Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” and sees Larson transform into 1950s woman Elizabeth Zott. However, she’s not just any average woman; she appears to be a brilliant, sharp, and well-spoken woman with a passion for chemistry. She’s even able to translate her knowledge of chemistry into cooking.

Unfortunately, society at the time wasn’t supportive of female chemists, and Brie’s character finds herself teaching cooking instead of chemistry. Soon, she realizes that she can teach the large audience of her cooking show something other than making baked potatoes and being homemakers. This new initiative sets her off on a trying path as she fights to have her voice heard while balancing her personal life and relationships.

Who’s in the Lessons in Chemistry cast?

Larson leads the cast of Lessons in Chemistry, starring opposite Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman as Zott’s partner, Calvin Evans. In the book, Evans is a Nobel Prize-nominated chemist and the love of Zott’s life, though their relationship receives scrutiny because they are not married.

Child actor Alice Halsey will also appear in the series as Madeline Evans Zott, Elizabeth’s daughter. Meanwhile, How To Get Away With Murder star Aja Noami King will portray Zott’s neighbor, Harriet Sloane, while Yasir Hashim Lafond and Hero Hunter will both portray her son, Junior Sloane, with Hunter portraying a 10-year-old version of the character and Lafond portraying a younger version.

The Flight Attendant star Stephanie Koenig is also slated to appear in the series as Fran Frask, a secretary at Hastings Research Institute, where Evans and Zott work. Patrick Waller will portray Rev. Wakley, a childhood friend of Evans, while Ashley Monique Clark will portray Martha Wakley.

Thomas Mann and Derek Cecil will portray Zott’s Hastings colleagues, Dr. Boryweitz and Dr. Robert Donatti, respectively, while Kevin Sussman is set to play Walter Pine, a TV show producer. Shoo Shoo Parsells will portray Walter’s daughter, Amanda, who is also Madeline’s best friend. Rounding out the cast are Joy Jacobson as Shari, Beau Bridges as Wilson, and Danielle Hoetmer as Iris Zott.

What can we expect from the Lessons in Chemistry plot?

Apple TV+’s official synopsis for Lessons in Chemistry reads,

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

The series is expected to follow the book quite closely and poignantly explore what life was like for women in the 1950s and early 1960s. Meanwhile, King has been open about how her role ensures that the show explores all the layers of womanhood during the time and how the experiences of Black women were not the same as white women.

Additionally, we’ll get to see Zott find a way to resist the oppression that she faces by beginning to speak her mind on her cooking show and teach women lessons on science, politics, and life. Of course, she’ll undoubtedly face pushback for her decision and scrutiny for breaking gender roles, but her fight to be heard and to have equal opportunities will likely resonate well with modern audiences.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

