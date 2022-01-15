Skip to main content

We’re Here for Leslie Grace’s Comics-Accurate ‘Batgirl’ Costume

Grace shared the first look on her Instagram.

Leslie Grace as Batgirl

The more we hear about HBO Max’s Batgirl movie, the more excited we get. The film stars Leslie Grace (In the Heights) as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, in the character’s first live-action film appearance since 1997’s Batman and Robin. Grace is joined by J.K. Simmons, reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon (Barbara’s father) in the DCEU. Brendan Fraser is set to play pyromaniac villain Firefly, and Michael Keaton will be donning the cowl once more to play Batman.

Leslie Grace has shared the first image of herself in costume as Batgirl via her Instagram, sporting a comics-accurate costume that looks nothing short of completely kick-ass. Grace shared the photo, along with the quote “I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”
from “Batgirl, Year One.”

The purple and yellow costume closely resembles the look of 2014’s New 52 DC Comics soft reboot, helmed by Brenden Fletcher and Cameron Stewart, with art by Babs Tarr and Maris Wicks. The series, which offered a lighter, more engaging take on Barbara Gordon, was a welcome reprieve from the misogynistic trauma the character had previously endured in The Killing Joke.

Batgirl is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life, Ms. Marvel) from a script by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. And while other DCEU characters have yet to be confirmed, rumors are swirling that the film will set up Black Canary’s own solo film. Jurnee Smollett, who played Dinah Lance/Black Canary in Birds of Prey, will reprise her role in an upcoming solo film written and directed by Misha Green (Lovecraft Country).

Comics creators, actors, and fans took to social media to share their excitement for Batgirl’s new look:

What do you think of Batgirl’s first look? Let us know in the comments!

(image: HBO Max/DC Comics)

