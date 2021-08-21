Warner Bros. and HBO Max have tapped Misha Green to write a standalone movie for Jurnee Smollett’s Dinah Lance/Black Canary. Green has previously worked with Smollett on Underground and Lovecraft Country, the latter of which was canceled earlier this year. Smollett previously played Black Canary in last year’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Smollett confirmed the news, tweeting “Guess the Canary is out of the cage! So excited to finally embark on this adventure with my creative soul sis @MishaGreen #blackcanary #dinahlance #lettttssssssgoooooo ahhhhhhhhh!!!!!”

Guess the Canary is out of the cage! 🤪 So excited to finally embark on this adventure with my creative soul sis @MishaGreen. 🖤💛 #blackcanary #dinahlance #lettttssssssgoooooo ahhhhhhhhh!!!!! https://t.co/GocuNdEn6E — jurnee smollett (@jurneesmollett) August 20, 2021

Green tweeted, “We’re just at the very beginning of a loooong journey to the screen, but obvs I couldn’t turn down the chance to put the DAMN in The Black Damn Canary with @jurneesmollett! *whispers* so I’m thinking something like: #BlackCanary

We're just at the very beginning of a loooong journey to the screen, but obvs I couldn't turn down the chance to put the DAMN in The Black Damn Canary with @jurneesmollett! 🤑💃🏾🤩 *whispers* so I’m thinking something like: 🐦🎤🎶🥋🐯🐉 🤼‍♀️ 💚 #BlackCanary — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) August 21, 2021

Smollett and Green had previously teased a Black Canary collaboration, with Smollett saying “It’s no secret how much I love Black Canary. It’s a dream, character and was a dream to play her,” she tells Variety. “If [the] dynamics fell in the right way, I would absolutely do it in a heartbeat, and Lord knows, I follow Misha wherever she leads me.”

In a funny twist, Green and Smollett used to play each other in the DCEU fighting video game Injustice 2, where Green regularly played as Black Canary. “And I just would just do the ‘canary scream’ to win all the time, which would frustrate [Jurnee],” Green said. “So, it was like, ‘It’s kind of kismet and funny that you’re now Black Canary because I was using that character to beat you with this game.’”

Plot details are under wraps, but if Green’s emojis are anything to go by, it looks like she wants to bring DC characters Bronze Tiger and Richard Dragon into the film. Bronze Tiger/Benjamin Turner and Richard Dragon/Ricardo Diaz Jr. are both martial arts experts who have previously tangled with Black Canary in the comics. Michael Jai White played Bronze Tiger on the CW’s Arrow, with Kirk Acevedo playing Dragon/Diaz.

Of course, like Green tweeted, this is just the beginning of a long journey from page to screen. Still, we can’t wait to see what Green and Smollett have in store for Dinah Lance. And everyone on social media is excited as well:

You guys. I love Black Canary and also @jurneesmollett. pic.twitter.com/WTMRsdbCAM — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) August 21, 2021

If it happens, it will be because of two awesome women: @MishaGreen and @jurneesmollett and that’s a fact. https://t.co/u9uoUEUJv6 — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) August 21, 2021

black canary stans we won pic.twitter.com/nR6I6HcESq — luz (@616Iaurakinney) August 21, 2021

(via Deadline, image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]