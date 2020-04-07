Leonardo DiCaprio Pointing Meme Is All of Us Getting Very Intense About the Little Things Right Now

In the context of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) is watching himself onscreen, gets excited, and points at his acting. For some reason, months after the movie was released, fans have decided to take this image of Rick Dalton pointing and use it to give new life to the old meme of pointing out the obvious in movies.

I wish I understood how these things pop up or how we all collectively decided that Rick Dalton was going to be our new source of comedy, but alas, here we are. I feel like that’s all of the jokes out of 2020 so far. We’re just like “I guess this is what’s happening now?” and run with it.

All that being said, Rick Dalton pointing is a very specific form of comedy. You can’t just use any old joke with it. There’s a certain … je ne sais quoi to this kind of meme. So, only the best among us have master the art of the Rick Pointing meme, and those are the ones we are going to cherish. (Or, you know, the funniest ones.)

when someone says the title of the movie in the movie pic.twitter.com/8iqOQkjttF — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) April 5, 2020

Seeing a twitter friends name in the credits of a movie or TV show I’m watching. pic.twitter.com/DyWBM0idtb — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 7, 2020

When you rewatch infinity war and doctor strange says “we’re in the endgame now” pic.twitter.com/I9qETVu8PR — ayse🤠 – spn season 14? (@floofyseb) April 6, 2020

when the face comes off in FACE OFF pic.twitter.com/jfxvccHKa3 — kambole (@kambolecampbell) April 5, 2020

when the Women are Little pic.twitter.com/GmYUl0daJN — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) April 5, 2020

when they call each other by each other’s names in call me by your name pic.twitter.com/6D6vTMV8K7 — Harrison Renshaw (@RenshawHS) April 6, 2020

my dog hearing a dog on TV pic.twitter.com/z0IiWkVdUr — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) April 6, 2020

when the sith get revenge in revenge of the sith pic.twitter.com/tpmnOAYgyX — rob-e (@iamthatroby) April 5, 2020

when bucky’s mask falls off in the winter soldier pic.twitter.com/Q1pPSljAOz — rachel tolleson (@copperinsides) April 6, 2020

When I see people in a movie standing closer than 6 feet pic.twitter.com/5Dgv71cSUH — Chris Calogero (@RealChrisCal) April 6, 2020

when ur on zoom and see someone doesn’t have their mic muted pic.twitter.com/c9Udoh1SyN — Natalie (@jbfan911) April 6, 2020

when they be john malkovich in being john malkovich pic.twitter.com/Ixuu9cUcuA — nick 🪐 (@nikc_is_sad) April 6, 2020

when the girl is interrupted in girl interrupted pic.twitter.com/ZRkwrTTBEz — baitlin o’cryin (@JAMBONJOVl) April 5, 2020

When Im watching Get Out and he Got Out pic.twitter.com/wlkmV1h30s — Water connoisseur (@SupportTheRebel) April 6, 2020

when you see a screenshot of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on twitter dot com pic.twitter.com/weNaA5zvos — No Context Tarantino (@QT_NoContext) April 6, 2020

Go forth, prosper, and let’s find the next great meme. Hopefully, it’s just funny screengrabs from movies, and then we have the entire catalog of cinema to comb through.

