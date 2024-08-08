14 Perfect LEGO Garden Sets for a Tranquil Escape

Building LEGO kits is probably one of life’s most relaxing hobbies. Put some music on, grab a cappuccino, sit back, and let your mind wander while your hands do all the work. Even better, LEGO has something to offer everyone, whatever your interests—even the avid gardeners and botanists among you.

LEGO has an incredible botanical range, which includes bouquets, succulents, potted plants, and full-sized garden sets. If you love flowers and want to build LEGO, there’s certain to be something on this list that will tickle your fancy.

Of course, even if you’re not a well-trained gardener or plant-lover but you want to bring something pretty, colorful, and fun into your home—or maybe you’ve got allergies, pets, or a terrible track record of keeping any kind of greenery alive—these building kits are a great option, too. Enjoy!

If you want to start with something simple, affordable, and kid-friendly, these gorgeous LEGO Cherry Blossom twigs will look lovely on any windowsill. Made up of 430 pieces, builders can customize the flowers by changing the color combinations—no two twigs will look the same.

This adorable, 3-in-1 kid-friendly set is sure to make anyone’s green fingers itch. This set can be built as a cute little watering can with flowers and butterflies, a yellow rain boot filled with flowers, or two toy birds sitting on a perch. This kit is perfect if you want to get your children (or yourself) into the gardening spirit.

This 327-piece LEGO Plum Blossom kit is beautiful, elegant, and sophisticated. The colors are incredibly vibrant and sure to stand out in any space, so if you’re looking for a pop of color in your home and want to build something relaxing, this is the kit for you.

The LEGO Chrysanthemum is the perfect companion set to the Plum Blossom kit—the fiery orange and red colors would compliment each other beautifully, and their stands and pots are similarly designed, too, so they won’t look out of place next to each other on your hallway sideboard. At 278 pieces, this kit is a little smaller than the Plum Blossoms, but just as fun and relaxing to build.

Now, if you’re a fan of tiny plants, flowers, and succulents, this is the set for you. Including nine unique potted mini plants, this LEGO Icons set is sure to cheer up any windowsill (and the plants are even easier to maintain than genuine succulents). Mix and match, move them around the house, and enjoy this cheerful 758-piece garden LEGO kit.

Surely, you’ll have seen this LEGO Icons Orchid set floating around on the internet before—it’s gorgeous! The subtle pink and white blossoms, the deep green leaves, and the simple yet elegant grey pot make this a beautiful addition to any living space, and at 608 pieces, it won’t take too much time to build, either.

I couldn’t resist adding more succulents to this list. This kit boasts a lovely variety of real-life plants, which can be displayed as one unit or separately. Use these LEGO plants to liven up your bookshelves, and you’ll be certain to smile each time you walk past them.

Probably one of LEGO’s most iconic botanical sets, this LEGO Bonsai Tree is completely customizable to suit your tastes. Arrange the leaves and flowers however you want while building this mindful set—even better, you’ll be crafting something eco-conscious, too, as the botanical pieces are made from plant-based plastic elements.

Looking for your next Thanksgiving centerpiece? LEGO’s got you covered. This Dried Flower Centerpiece, inspired by the warm colors of fall, will be a beautiful addition to any celebratory feast. Even better, the flowers can be arranged however you want, so you’ll be able to build exactly what your dinner table needs.

If you’ve got a favorite wildflower, you’ll probably find it in this LEGO Wildflower Bouquet. Including blooms like Welsh poppies and lavender, this vibrant, cheerful set will bring spring and summer straight into your home, and it’s perfect to build by yourself or with a friend. No need to add water!

Are you looking for something a little more classic and a bit more romantic? Then LEGO’s iconic Bouquet of Roses is just the ticket. This set includes a dozen roses (in various stages of bloom) and four sprigs of baby’s breath for some added variety. If you’re looking for a great Valentine’s Day gift or you just want something fun to do with your partner, then why not indulge in this 800+ piece set? You’ll remember building it together forever.

Alright, one last bouquet. And before you ask, no, this is not the same as the Wildflower Bouquet (though you can certainly display them next to each other for even more floral variety). This set includes flowers like roses, daisies, and asters for a total of 15 different stems and flowers. Like the LEGO Bonsai Tree, the botanical elements in this set are made up of sustainable plant materials, so you can proudly display this piece on your coffee table.

Are you looking to build a proper garden with a gorgeous greenhouse? Then this LEGO Friends Botanical Garden is the perfect set for you (and it’s tween-friendly, too). This set, which includes LEGO Friends figures, plenty of gardening accessories, a variety of plants, trees, flowers, and, of course, that stunning greenhouse, is certain to make your and your kids’ imagination sing.

This may be the most expensive entry on the list, but it’s also the biggest set by far. With a whopping 1363 pieces, this Japanese-inspired Tranquil Garden set includes a pavilion, an arched bridge, a stream, koi carp, lotus flowers, trees, rocks, and lanterns. If you want to build LEGO to relax, then this is absolutely the perfect set. Rearrange the flora however you want, and when you’re done building, a surprise will be waiting for you within the pavilion.

The more botanical sets you buy, the more you can mix and match. Have fun arranging all your gorgeous new LEGO flowers! Your vases will be put to good use.

