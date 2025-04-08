Hillary Clinton knocks out Donald Trump with a Confederate-sized jab after his DEI policy erases historical figure

Donald Trump and his government have been systematically dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives ever since January 20th. Now former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has taken a jab at the Trump administration over a damning change to the National Park Service’s webpage.

In a post to X, the former first lady shared a news report that claimed the park service had removed references to Harriet Tubman. Tubman was an abolitionist who escaped slavery and worked tirelessly to help other slaves escape through the Underground Railroad.

Clinton shared the CNN story to X along with a caption criticizing Trump’s administration. She wrote, “What’s next from this administration, fan videos of Jefferson Davis?” Referencing the leader of the confederacy during the civil war. Davis was known for being a staunch defender of slavery.

What’s next from this administration, fan videos of Jefferson Davis? https://t.co/2S3Fcv4s4M pic.twitter.com/Y49FL6SMb6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 7, 2025

Harriet Tubman references have been diminished on the site

The article from CNN examines the differences between the old and new webpages on the National Park Service site using the Wayback Machine. A large image and quote from Tubman were removed sometime between January 21 and March 19. Along with that, slavery wasn’t even mentioned until the third paragraph and a reference to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 was cut entirely.

Concerns over Donald Trump’s DEI rollbacks

Hillary Clinton’s comment reflects concerns throughout the entire country right now. Trump’s rollback on DEI policies threatens the years of work that have gone into making the U.S. a more inclusive and diverse country. A recent executive order signed by the president even saw a ban lifted on segregated facilities in federal buildings.

Some companies have taken a stand against the president. For example, Costco has refused to remove it’s DEI policies. Of course, this hasn’t gone over well with the Trump administration. But at least some people are sticking to their principals.

Donald Trump has taken aim at multiple historical and cultural institutions. His attempt at controlling culture in the U.S. is literally erasing parts of history. Hillary Clinton’s comment may seem like a sarcastic jab, but under the Trump administration it seems like literally anything is possible, no matter how terrible.

