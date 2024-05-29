Here’s the Lowdown on That Legend of Zelda LEGO Deku Tree Set

Feeling nostalgic for The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time? Or maybe you’re still reeling from Breath of the Wild. Either way, LEGO’s got you covered—for a price.

The toy company recently announced a new Legend of Zelda themed LEGO set for grown ups: the wise and protective Deku Tree. The set includes two versions, so that you can build the Deku Tree from each of the two games. And apparently the Deku Tree’s face moves!

LEGO has unveiled this incredible The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set. pic.twitter.com/rCzoOEJeje — IGN (@IGN) May 28, 2024

LEGO’s press release has all the details about the new set.

This 2,500-piece set encapsulates the essence of adventure and nostalgia whilst featuring meticulous details. Fans can build a selection of their fondest moments from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild through building and exploring the depths of the Great Deku Tree. In addition to the Great Deku Tree, the set comprises iconic sceneries from the video games including the Master Sword pedestal from Breath of the Wild, as well as Link’s House from Ocarina of Time, allowing enthusiasts freedom to customise their display. The build is elegantly mounted on stands, providing an effortless showcase of the set.

Nintendo producer Eiji Aonuma even weighed in, giving support for the set. “I’m really thrilled that The Legend of Zelda is joining the world of LEGO bricks, which has spurred the creative impulses of so many people of all ages,” Aonuma says. “The Deku Tree was the first element from The Legend of Zelda we wanted to represent using LEGO bricks. This set allows you to build two different versions of the Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with unique features that are a great fit for the nature of the series. I can’t wait for everyone to get the chance to build this part of The Legend of Zelda world with their own hands.”

Release date and price

So where and how can you get your mitts on the new set? It ships on September 1, but you can preorder it now.

Here’s the bad news. The set isn’t cheap, weighing in at $299.99 before tax. However, thanks to the hefty price tag, LEGO offers free shipping if you order it directly from the company’s website.

Happy questing, builders! May the Great Deku Tree give you as much fulfillment as he gave Link.

