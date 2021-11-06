Lee Pace’s Desert Photos From ‘Foundation’ Set a Thirst Trap for the Internet

Lee Pace is best known as an actor, who has appeared in cult series Pushing Daisies and Halt and Catch Fire, as well as blockbuster films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and The Hobbit trilogy. But he’s also an avid photographer, as evidenced by the gorgeous photos he shares on his Instagram. In a new interview with Variety, Pace shares exclusive photos from the set of his latest job, Apple TV+’s science fiction saga Foundation.

“When I look at the pictures that my parents took of us growing up before they got a digital camera, there’s something about, you pull out the camera on a special day. You pull up the camera on someone’s birthday, at the wedding, or the day that you’re just like, ‘I love everyone here and I want to remember this day and everyone here,’” Pace said in the interview. “I love my iPhone and the pictures I can take on it, but it feels kind of ubiquitous. There’s a ‘marking a special moment’ when I pull out that film camera that it’s more than just how the picture looks, it’s how I feel I’ve approached that day.”

Pace posted some of his photos from filming in Malta, as well as Fuerteventura and Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Pace plays Brother Day, the middle member of a series of genetic clones of Cleon I who reigns as Emperor of the 12,000-year old Galactic Empire.

But fans were less interested in the series itself than the absolute thirst trap photos of the Pace. Pace’s post caused a horny internet meltdown the likes of which we haven’t seen in a minute. Pace, who has long been a lowkey heartthrob, is now blowing up on social media and quite frankly, it’s long overdue.

Everyone on twitter is hot for Lee Pace rn. You love to see it. — Isaac Butler (@parabasis) November 6, 2021

Many took to social media to swoon over Pace:

No one is enjoying being hot as much as Lee Pace is enjoying being hot. https://t.co/sU6skBngjY — Eric Sipple (@saalon) November 6, 2021

So we can all agree that Lee Pace pic.twitter.com/mb1GeFi9Ay — Sean Abrams (@seanybrams) November 5, 2021

Oh to be the lil chicken tucked in Lee Pace's jacket https://t.co/iAanzK8zRb — i, too, overflow (@iwishiwasafinch) November 5, 2021

If Elizabeth Debicki (6’3) and Lee Pace (6’5) were ever photographed together I think half of this website would go into cardiac arrest…………screaming, crying, throwing up etc etc — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) November 6, 2021

i feel like lee pace is doing to people who like men what rachel weisz once did to queer women. it’s nearly unsurvivable, so good luck — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 5, 2021

Lee Pace is kind of the Beyoncé of "dropping" photos of his own torso. — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) November 5, 2021

Lee Pace's abs singlehandedly doing the marketing that Apple TV refuses to for FOUNDATION https://t.co/AdiSgSKibN — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) November 5, 2021

Congrats to Pace and Pace fans everywhere. Today we feast. Oh, and watch Foundation, I guess?

(via Variety)

