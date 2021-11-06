Lee Pace’s Desert Photos From ‘Foundation’ Set a Thirst Trap for the Internet

comScore Lee Pace's Desert Photos Set a Thirst Trap for the Internet
Social media is horny for Lee Pace.

By Chelsea SteinerNov 6th, 2021, 5:37 pm
 

lee pace on set of Apple TV+'s Foundation

Lee Pace is best known as an actor, who has appeared in cult series Pushing Daisies and Halt and Catch Fire, as well as blockbuster films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and The Hobbit trilogy. But he’s also an avid photographer, as evidenced by the gorgeous photos he shares on his Instagram. In a new interview with Variety, Pace shares exclusive photos from the set of his latest job, Apple TV+’s science fiction saga Foundation.

“When I look at the pictures that my parents took of us growing up before they got a digital camera, there’s something about, you pull out the camera on a special day. You pull up the camera on someone’s birthday, at the wedding, or the day that you’re just like, ‘I love everyone here and I want to remember this day and everyone here,’” Pace said in the interview. “I love my iPhone and the pictures I can take on it, but it feels kind of ubiquitous. There’s a ‘marking a special moment’ when I pull out that film camera that it’s more than just how the picture looks, it’s how I feel I’ve approached that day.”

Pace posted some of his photos from filming in Malta, as well as Fuerteventura and Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Pace plays Brother Day, the middle member of a series of genetic clones of Cleon I who reigns as Emperor of the 12,000-year old Galactic Empire.

But fans were less interested in the series itself than the absolute thirst trap photos of the Pace. Pace’s post caused a horny internet meltdown the likes of which we haven’t seen in a minute. Pace, who has long been a lowkey heartthrob, is now blowing up on social media and quite frankly, it’s long overdue.

Many took to social media to swoon over Pace:

Congrats to Pace and Pace fans everywhere. Today we feast. Oh, and watch Foundation, I guess?

(via Variety, image: screencap/Lee Pace)

