Obama-Backed ‘Leave the World Behind’ Drops a Star-Studded Trailer

Every now and again, a movie comes along that boasts so many fantastic ingredients on paper that it inspires just as much pressure as it does interest, regardless of how expertly crafted the trailer happens to be.

Leave the World Behind looks like one of those movies at the moment; beyond the remarkably impressive cast, top-notch behind-the-scenes mastermind, and the peculiar X-factor of being backed by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, the film has come out of the gates pretty hard with its latest teaser, and the attention is sure to mount as it approaches its winter release date. Here’s everything you need to know about Leave the World Behind.

What is Leave the World Behind about?

Based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name, Leave the World Behind follows a happenstance encounter between two families against the backdrop of an apocalyptic cyber attack. As a quaint Long Island vacation quickly transforms into a despairing new normal, survival quickly overtakes martinis on the beach on the list of priorities, and the limits of Earth and humanity are put to the ultimate test.

Who stars in Leave the World Behind?

(Netflix)

Julia Roberts spearheads the cast as Amanda, who, along with her husband Clay (Ethan Hawke), receives a prophetic visit from one George “G.H.” Washington (Mahershala Ali) regarding the impending disasters set to take place across America. Myha’la Herrold, of Black Mirror and Bodies Bodies Bodies fame, also stars along with Kevin Bacon, who hopefully doesn’t have too many scenes with Hawke lest the audience goes a bit cross-eyed.

Pulling the creative strings behind the camera is the one and only Sam Esmail, who wrote, directed, and produced Leave the World Behind. Esmail also created Mr. Robot, and anyone familiar with that show knows exactly how safe of a pair of hands this film is in.

Leave the World Behind will premiere at AFI Fest on October 25 before landing on its permanent home of Netflix on December 8.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]