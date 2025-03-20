Leave Aubrey Plaza alone already

Aubrey Plaza is a beloved actor and so when her husband, Jeff Baena, died recently, many were worried about Plaza and thinking about her. Now, people are too obsessed with sharing intimate details about their marriage.

The Hollywood Reporter shared a report that Plaza and Baena were separated before his death. Who’s business is that other than Plaza and her late husband’s? Most of the replies to the tweet from The Hollywood Reporter sharing their article was filled with people sharing that exact sentiment. Why would you post this? That’s not our business.

But it comes with a long line fans, journalists, and more getting a little too comfortable talking about Plaza and her relationship without knowing anything. Prior to Baena’s passing, fans would constantly question their relationship because they wanted to force Plaza into some other kind of relationship or being single for their own “dreams.”

After Baena passed, publications saw it as their time to investigate Plaza’s relationship and try to figure out everything they could about it. What if, instead, everyone just left her alone? Plaza has always put on a front of being mysterious and hilarious and I think that it has then opened her up to people questioning a lot about her.

So when something like this happened, they took it as an opportunity to know more about her instead of recognizing that this is really weird and upsetting to see. Plaza lost her husband, a man she’d been with for years, and everyone’s first jump is to question things about their relationship. This isn’t helpful to anyone and it isn’t any of our business.

On the one hand, I understand the love and dedication people have for their favorite celebrities but this is all getting out of hand with Plaza.

Aubrey Plaza owes us nothing

At a recent appearance at Saturday Night Live‘s 50th celebration, Plaza wore a shirt honoring Baena. That has since been the last time we heard anything about the two and it should have stopped there. Writing an entire report that the two were separated is just trying to get rage clicks from people, in my opinion.

There is no journalistic reason to share this about someone’s relationship, especially when their partner has passed away. Instead, we now get to defend Plaza because people refuse to just leave her alone. She does not owe us a thing. Plaza doesn’t have to talk about this situation because it is none of our business.

If she wants to never bring up Baena publicly, she doesn’t have to! But what we’re seeing is people frantically trying to find a way of bringing her up and it isn’t kind or necessary. Leave Aubrey Plaza alone already.

