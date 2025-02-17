Aubrey Plaza honored her late husband with a t-shirt during SNL50

Saturday Night Live held its 50th anniversary celebrations last night and it was an extremely star-studded affair. Sabrina Carpenter was there, Meryl Streep was there, Tom Hanks was there… the list goes on. But one appearance was deeply poignant. Aubrey Plaza took the stage for the first time since the tragic death of her husband Jeff Baena, and she hid a tribute to him in her chosen outfit.

Baena, a film director, passed away in early January. Suicide was the cause of death. His passing provoked a lot of heartfelt tributes from all across the entertainment industry and a lot of sorrow for Plaza. She and her family released a statement a few days later: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

So it’s good to see that Plaza is okay right now and surrounded by people who care about her. It’s also touching to see that she worked a tribute to her late husband into the outfit she wore on stage while introducing Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard. She was wearing a tie-dye t-shirt underneath her black blazer, and that has special meaning to her.

Plaza and Baena got married in tie-dye outfits. The Agatha All Along actress explained it all during a pandemic-era December 2021 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Jeff got really into tie-dyeing during the quarantine,” she said regarding their wedding. “So, I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pajamas that he had made for us.”

“I made a love altar in the backyard of all of our love objects. It was very witchcore, but it happened,” she added. Plaza is a true icon of witchcore and it’s one of the reasons why her fans love her so much.

Those fans are pleased to see her making public appearances again. “So incredibly proud of this woman for being her truest self and keeping to whatever makes her feel comfortable,” wrote an X user with “aubrey plaza I love you” in their username.

“Her first appearance back being on SNL is so personal to me,” wrote another person. “Aubrey Plaza you are so loved, and i just know Amy Poehler is taking good care of her,” Plaza and Poehler starred together in the beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Everyone is rooting for Plaza right now and hopefully she knows it. She’s been through something that no person should have to face. Hopefully she’s surrounded by loved ones right now and is starting to heal.

