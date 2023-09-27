Laurence Fox Said Something So Bad That Even GB News Was Forced To Suspend Him

In a surprise to literally no one, Laurence Fox has been suspended from his role on right-wing U.K. news channel GB News for his misogynistic comments.

During an appearance on another of the broadcaster’s programs, hosted by former The Sun journalist Dan Wootton, Fox made some highly offensive and sexist comments towards journalist Ava Evans. He seemed certain that no “self-respecting man” would go to bed with Evans. In a clip that has been widely shared online, the 48-year-old man—who has his own show on GB News that supposedly “tackles the issues of the day with his unique and outgoing style”—seemed to think that what he spouted was fine, as it was “past the watershed.”

“We’re past the watershed so I can say this … show me a single, self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman … ever … ever.”

He continued: “That little woman has been fed … spoon-fed oppression day after day after day, starting with the lie of the gender wage gap. She’s sat there, and I’m going like—if I met you at a bar and that was like sentence three, chances of me just walking away are just huge. We need powerful, strong, amazing women who make great points for themselves. We don’t need these feminist 4.0. They’re pathetic and embarrassing.”

He finished his vile rant by saying, “Who’d want to shag that?”

In the wake of Fox’s loathsome diatribe, GB News took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that they had suspended Fox and would be formally apologizing to Evans, who is a political correspondent for online news site JOE.

GB News has formally suspended Laurence Fox while we continue our investigation into comments he made on the channel last night.



Mr Fox's suspension is effective immediately and he has been taken off air.



We will be apologising formally to Ms Evans today. — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 27, 2023

Evans herself responded by writing on X that Fox’s comments had made her feel “physically sick.” Fox’s pathetic excuse was that she “seems to talk about shagging ALOT,” including a screenshot of some of her tweets.

Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me ? pic.twitter.com/XoQD0DUQVm — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 26, 2023

This isn’t the first time that the actor has said something loathsome—this suspension has been a long time coming. Many of his comments and posts have caused completely justified outrage and disgust. According to The Mirror, Fox’s list of offenses includes being publicly vile to his ex-wife, Doctor Who star Billie Piper, attempting and failing to burn Pride flags in his garden, telling a Black BBC Question Time audience member that he was “bored” of talking about racism, and to top it all off, Fox has also hit out at Sam Mendes’ war epic 1917 for including a Sikh soldier in a minor role, calling it “institutionally racist” and a “distraction from the story.”

We think you get the point, but just to hammer it home, Fox is the founder of the political party called Reclaim. They believe in “free speech,” “patriotism,” and that a “nation is not a nation without control of its borders and the ability to make its own laws.” Need we say more?

(featured image: screencap/GB News)

