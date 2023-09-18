Lauren Boebert’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Saga Just Peaked

I don’t know what song in Beetlejuice the Musical could possibly have gotten audience members so worked up that they ended up groping each other and acting like general fools but that’s exactly what happened to Lauren Boebert.

The Republican ghoul was under fire all last week and through the weekend after being kicked out of a Denver production of the touring show when she decided it was okay to vape during the show and take pictures with the flash on. She denied doing those things but had to backpeddle when security videos showed all of that and so much more.

Security footage shows Boebert and her date very clearly groping each other during the show, in front of everyone, including the children in the audience. For a party that loves to go on and on and on about how other people are exposing children to sexual ideas and material …

Here is security footage of Lauren Boebert at a family-friendly musical performance before she was kicked out.



These are the same Republicans claiming that drag queens are “sexualizing” public spaces. pic.twitter.com/6vUd6j8sSq — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 16, 2023

The man Boebert is getting handsy with there is reportedly a guy named Quinn Gallagher, who owns a bar in Colorado that holds drag shows and is gay-friendly because Boebert’s hypocrisy knows no bounds.

What if it was to “Dead Mom”?

The premise of Beetlejuice the Musical is a lot like the movie: Lydia Deetz moves to a new house, meets some ghosts, and more importantly, meets Beetlejuice. The ghosts she meets first though are Barbara and Adam. They used to own the house and are lovely people who Lydia wishes were her parents. Beetlejuice? He just wants to be alive again and will do anything to get it. One of the songs that Lydia sings at the start of the show is “Dead Mom.” Her mother died and it’s the reason for their move and her new stepmother’s redecoration but all of that goes to the wayside when the ghosts take over.

This is all to set the scenes for the kind of songs that litter Beetlejuice. Yes, there is the classic “Banana Boat” song from the movie but the musical itself isn’t really the kind of music that gets most of us going in that way. Also, this is the kind of show that will undoubtedly have a ton of children present in the audience. It’s just all around a weird situation made worse by Boebert’s team lying about what actually happened.

Boebert now says that she fell “short of her values”—an admission she only made after we all saw the truth of what happened firsthand. Her behavior is bad but the reality is that the hypocrisy is worse. None of us would have really cared either way about this situation if it wasn’t for how Boebert uses her power to treat literally everyone else.

(featured image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

