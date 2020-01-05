The Love Fest of Laura Dern Rages On

Laura Dern is the kind of celebrity that many of us want to have a wine night with because we know that Dern is probably the kind of friend to listen to all your problems and then turn around and dance the night away with you. Which is probably why we love every movie/tv show she’s in.

Dern, for her work in Marriage Story as a divorce lawyer, won a Golden Globe and many of us flocked to Twitter to share our love of the actress. She’s had quite the year from her work on Big Little Lies as Renata to Mrs. March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and to be honest? I’d watch her in everything else if we wanted to just start putting her in more things. There’s just something about Dern that is incredibly soothing and if Laura Dern told me to do something, I probably would do it because I trust her that much.

And I’m not alone. Online, many tend to air on the side of “we love Laura Dern” more often than not and, tonight, Twitter continued their love for Laura Dern by sharing her picture and cheering her on as she gave her acceptance speech.

every Laura Dern speech that doesn’t end with “Godspeed, rebels” is a missed opportunity — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) January 6, 2020

Laura Dern’s dress is Good and feels very her and very fitting and I would like to own it for myself pls. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/bmF5fo52mQ — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) January 6, 2020

(Laura Dern deserves the Supporting Actress award this year but she 10000% deserves it for Little Women, thank you) — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) January 6, 2020

Laura Dern looking stunning at the Golden Globes! pic.twitter.com/Q83FRvFZwo — best of bll (@archivesbll) January 6, 2020

LAURA DERN GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER AS SHE DESERVES pic.twitter.com/vcYXQJb9Iy — spiro (@villianeuve) January 6, 2020

No Laura Dern outfit is complete without a briefcase and a glass of white wine. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 5, 2020

adam driver kissing laura dern is all I needed, my skin is clear and my crops are watered. we love an iconic friendship. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NT7jKWAjzO — alexis 🥀✨ (@theriseofren) January 6, 2020

miss laura dern is here why doesn’t everybody just leave pic.twitter.com/kAXgnLhkGl — isa (@piriasite) January 6, 2020

Adam Driver and I both have the same reaction whenever we see Laura Dern. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dSlZVBQW1D — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) January 6, 2020

Phoebe Waller-Bridge walking onto a stage that Laura Dern has just walked off of is the main image on my vision board. #GoldenGlobes — Tina Wargo 🚺 (@tinawargz) January 6, 2020

This is Laura Dern’s world and we’re just living in it. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4mh3FWU6rx — Jamie “Sky Trash” Jirak (@JamieCinematics) January 6, 2020

Laura Dern is the woman I want to be when I grow up.#GoldenGlobes — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 6, 2020

Laura Dern deserves every award. She deserves a world of kindness and creativity and happiness. She deserves clean oceans and unpolluted air. No matter how you’re working to be better, if you cannot find it within you to do it for yourself, do it for Laura Dern. #GoldenGlobes — Tina Wargo 🚺 (@tinawargz) January 6, 2020

i haven’t seen marriage story yet but this is the way i feel every time laura dern wins anything pic.twitter.com/OZiWriKk22 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 6, 2020

Our Queen Laura Dern at the #GoldenGlobes 😍 pic.twitter.com/26AwXlAivT — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 6, 2020

Get someone who looks at you the way Adam Driver looks at Laura Dern winning Best Supporting Actress. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/g4E76JRwX1 — Brad Whipple (@bradwhipple) January 6, 2020

Laura Dern, I love you with my whole heart and if it were up to me, I’d give you all the awards in the land.

(image: HBO)

