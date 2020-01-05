comScore

The Love Fest of Laura Dern Rages On

Laura Dern is the kind of celebrity that many of us want to have a wine night with because we know that Dern is probably the kind of friend to listen to all your problems and then turn around and dance the night away with you. Which is probably why we love every movie/tv show she’s in.

Dern, for her work in Marriage Story as a divorce lawyer, won a Golden Globe and many of us flocked to Twitter to share our love of the actress. She’s had quite the year from her work on Big Little Lies as Renata to Mrs. March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and to be honest? I’d watch her in everything else if we wanted to just start putting her in more things. There’s just something about Dern that is incredibly soothing and if Laura Dern told me to do something, I probably would do it because I trust her that much.

And I’m not alone. Online, many tend to air on the side of “we love Laura Dern” more often than not and, tonight, Twitter continued their love for Laura Dern by sharing her picture and cheering her on as she gave her acceptance speech.

Laura Dern, I love you with my whole heart and if it were up to me, I’d give you all the awards in the land.

