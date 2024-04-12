David Dastmalchian in 'Late Night With the Devil'
Movies

‘Late Night With the Devil’ Comes Home Next Week

Britt Hayes
Published: Apr 12, 2024 04:43 pm

If you didn’t get a chance to see Late Night With the Devil on the big screen, you’ll be able to check it out in the comfort of your own home sooner than you think.

Late Night With the Devil is actually still playing in theaters as of this writing, and you can—and should—see it with an audience if you’re able. Directed by Cameron and Colin Cairnes, the recent horror hit stars David Dastmalchian as a late-night talk show host who puts together a special occult-themed Halloween program in an effort to boost ratings. The night’s guests include an author and parapsychologist and the subject of her book, a young girl allegedly possessed by a demon. The film is presented as a documentary about the mysterious event that occurred in 1977, and features the recovered episode as found footage.

If seeing Late Night With the Devil in a theater isn’t a possibility, you only need to wait until next week. The film is premiering exclusively on Shudder on April 19, as part of the streamer’s ongoing distribution deal with IFC Films. That deal includes some pretty great recent horror films, like When Evil Lurks (our favorite horror film of 2023), Resurrection (starring Rebecca Hall), and Watcher (starring Maika Monroe)—all of which are streaming on Shudder.

Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.