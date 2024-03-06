‘Late Night With the Devil’ Trailer Brings Demonic Possession to Live Network TV

One of our most anticipated horror movies of 2024 just got a Stephen King bump: The new trailer for Late Night With the Devil includes an endorsement from the master of horror himself, along with filmmaker Kevin Smith, who affectionately calls the found-footage flick a combo of Rosemary’s Baby and Network.

Set in 1977, Late Night With the Devil stars David Dastmalchian (one of the great modern additions to the That Guy canon) as late night TV talk show host Jack Delroy. Determined to boost his ratings, Jack plans a Halloween special featuring an interview with a book author and her subject: a teen girl who has been possessed by a demon.

The new trailer for Late Night With the Devil boasts endorsements from film critics as well as beloved horror novelist Stephen King, who says the film is “absolutely brilliant.”

Here’s the official synopsis from IFC Films and Shudder, the latter of which will be the exclusive streaming home of Late Night With the Devil following its theatrical run:

October 31, 1977. Johnny Carson rival Jack Delroy hosts a syndicated late night talk show ‘Night Owls’ that has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country. A year after the tragic death of Jack’s wife, ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware that he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America.

Directed by Colin Cairnes and Cameron Cairnes, Late Night With the Devil co-stars Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Ingrid Torelli, Fayssal Bazzi, and Rhys Auteri, and hits theaters on March 22.

(featured image: IFC Films / Shudder)

