‘Every note is a violation of the Geneva Convention’: Lara Trump’s new song told her last musical mistake to ‘hold my beer’

People really love dunking on Lara Trump’s music career—and with good reason. It started back in 2023 when she posted a disastrous cover of “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty. Now she’s working with another Florida musician and the internet can’t get enough of the schadenfreude.

Frankly, what is this? Is this music? It feels more like a parody on Saturday Night Live than an actual song but okay. Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Convention, sang a song called “Hero” with Madeline Jaymes. It is, supposedly, about first responders.

In the full song and video, Jaymes, who is an actual working musician, kicks things off. It’s bland but not terrible. But then … Trump comes in. Her heavily auto-tuned verse goes: “Without your bravery, we’re all out of luck/ No, this can’t be denied /You got to be special/ It takes a lot to put you last and everybody first /With your heart they could make gold.”

RNC Chair Lara Trump releases her new music video. pic.twitter.com/iRplU6VIDy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 2, 2024

I suppose this was Lara Trump realizing that she wanted to get made fun of again. Because that is exactly what the internet did.

I think I figured out this music video. The girl in the red dress is a musician Lara Trump kicked off the piano so she could make this video and she is patiently waiting for the song to end. pic.twitter.com/EdQfr9cT98 — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 2, 2024

Some even think it is an act of war.

Every note is a violation of the Geneva Convention. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 2, 2024

This isn’t even the first time she released a song this year. She got dragged through the coals when her first single came out by Jimmy Kimmel, who had people on the street react to it.

Given how her cover of a Tom Petty song went, I would have just quit music forever! Instead, we’re being tortured.

Who is going to tell Lara Trump that Tom Petty would have hated her cover?

I love Tom Petty a lot. So much so that I have a tattoo referencing one of his songs. (They’re wildflowers, for those wondering.) So I feel like I can say this with great confidence: Petty would have hated Lara Trump covering his song.

For some reason, the Trump family loves Tom Petty songs despite Petty’s family telling them to stop. I have to assume Lara Trump made her terrible cover just so Donald Trump could use it at his rallies. That’s the only thing that makes sense because why else would you willingly put this trainwreck out?

For a bit of context, back in 2020 (three years after Tom Petty died), Trump used the song “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty at a rally. Petty’s family spoke out against this and demanded that the Trump campaign stop using Petty’s music as the late musician would have opposed everything Trump and his campaign stood for.

“Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE,” their statement read. “We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this. We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either. We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign.”

So tell me why then Lara Trump said “Let me cover this song”? Ma’am, I think the Petty family made it very clear that they were not into anyone associated with Trump using Petty’s music. You last name … is Trump.

Girl, maybe stop

Every single song she puts out is worse than the last. She learned nothing from everyone mocking her for the Petty cover and she just keeps going. Why? I don’t know, why would you apply logic to any member of the Trump family? My real question is why is no one telling her to stop? Not a single person there heard her ultra-auto-tuned wailing and said “Maybe this isn’t for you”?

She also keeps finding Trump supporting musicians to join in with her. Like this song “Colors Don’t Run” by Moonshine Bandits featuring her. Don’t worry, the lyrics are as bad as you think they are.

So here’s to no one’s favorite musician: Lara Trump. Girl, get a new hobby.

