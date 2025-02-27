The new show Lanterns for HBO is set to bring us into a True Detective inspired world of the Green Lanterns Corps. And now that production is underway, we know a little bit more about the series.

While the show itself is grounded and a gritty version of a superhero story, there is still nods to what makes the Green Lanterns so special: That of Hal Jordan’s Lantern ring on his finger. In a new image from filming, you can see Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart walking together, the ring prominent on Chandler’s hand.

Created by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof, the show is part of an exciting new chapter of DC programming. When talking about the show, Mundy shared some of the thought process behind the more grounded approach to Lanterns via the press release from Warner Bros..

“From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama — rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich world building — that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion,” said Mundy. “The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material.”

The logline for the series is as follows: “The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

Look, I love Kyle Chandler but also I am a millennial woman who wants to marry my own Coach Eric Taylor from Friday Night Lights so that’s not that surprising to me. But I do love seeing Hal Jordan and John Stewart side by side. Even if it does seem like Hal’s power might be limited to…one season?

Is Hal going to be a one and done hero?

The ring on Hal’s finger and a lack of one on John’s does have me a little worried. We’ve had plenty of Hal Jordan stories in the comics and even an attempt at a movie starring Ryan Reynolds back in 2011. But this is the first time we’re getting John Stewart, a fan favorite Lantern. Personally, I want to see the two working together and solving crimes side by side season after season.

But the lack of ring on John’s hand is what has me concerned for Hal’s future. To be fair, we could see the two having a mentor/mentee kind of relationship that will allow the two a bit more time together and give John the chance to grow into his role as a Green Lantern. But I also don’t know that there is longevity in that and people love to kill off heroes to help another hero step up to the plate.

For now, we have our first look at Hal Jordan and John Stewart and is it okay if I yell “HOT” every time I see this image? Because, well, it is. This show is going to be hot and I cannot wait to see what kind of cases come across John Stewart and Hal Jordan’s desks.

