Things We Saw Today: Laika Studios Wins the TikTok Fight Challenge

We’ve seen the stunt person challenge and the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge on TikTok, but those videos have nothing on the latest quarantine entry from LAIKA Studios.

The stop-motion animation studio behind films like Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings and Missing Link, has adapted their various animation styles for their own artistic take on the fight challenge.

The video shows off a variety of different stop-motion devies and mediums, including some delightful animation work with fighting ice cubes, angry lemons, sentient shoes, and a little Boxtroll cameo for good measure. Like the beautiful films they make, this LAIKA short features stunning, painstaking animation rendered with wit and soulfulness.

Well done, LAIKA!

(via EW, image: LAIKA Studios/Annapurna Pictures)

Will germ-zapping robots help Hollywood return to work, or is this the set up for a robot uprising? (via THR)

This argument for Something’s Gotta Give as the ultimate quarantine romcom is spot on. (via AVClub)

You got questions about the Dark Side? They’ve got answers. (via CBR)

Dispatch from Captain Janeway!

On this day in 2001, the Voyager finale “Endgame” aired. On Tuesday, the cast will reunite for a virtual panel in these unprecedented times. Voyagers: assemble. #StarTrek #Voyager #Endgame pic.twitter.com/ugkJOxsAMQ — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) May 23, 2020 Jeffrey Wright discusses changes to Gotham in the upcoming The Batman. (via io9)

Check out this interview with voice acting legend/Animaniac Rob Paulsen. (via Collider)

Meet the Star Fleet employees toiling away on Star Trek: Lower Decks. (via /Film) This dog is all of us pic.twitter.com/FRkO2uzBap — Mia Sosa (@miasosaromance) May 22, 2020

Happy Memorial Day Weekend, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com