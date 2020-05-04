BossBitchFightChallenge Delivers a Lady Crossover Fight for the Ages

There is just something about watching a bunch of stunt and celebrity women pretend to fight each other very intensely that is super cool. (But also really attractive?)

Over the weekend, a massive group of celebrity women made up of Zoë Bell, Lucy Lawless, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Drew Barrymore, Rosie Perez, Juliette Lewis, Cameron Diaz, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana, Thandie Newton, Julia Butters, Daryl Hannah, Tracie Thoms, and others—basically, almost every celebrity badass lady you’ve had a crush on in the past 20 or so years—got together for an incredible long-distance fight scene.

Not only is it a great collection of actresses (overall), but the special effects and over-the-top drama of it all is just excellent. From the flipping to the falling in the pool (Halle Berry has a magnificent pool scene) and the excellent use of props, it’s just a really fun video that’s a spinoff of the quarantined stuntmen video, which was also super well done and edited—fitting since Zoë Bell is, in fact, a stuntwoman who I just found out was Cate Blanchett’s stunt double in Thor: Ragnarok. Also, for those who were actually looking forward to Black Widow, we get another reminder of what a fun and talented performer Florence Pugh is. (Her part is also super funny. Never waste the wine.)

Not only did this video remind me of all the movies that we’re missing out on while everything is shut down due to the coronavirus, but it made me really want to see a battle royale-style movie with a bunch of these women. There was a really great diversity of age in this video and it just made we wish for more of that in the industry. I know people would pay money to watch Lucy Lawless fight any of these women. It’s Marvel vs. DC vs. every cool girl franchise you could get your hands on. Plus, it’s just a reminder that it is a legitimate skill in knowing how to look like you are actually getting hit, but then looking like a bad bitch when you get your revenge blow in.

If we get a Part 2, I’m hoping we get Lucy Liu, some of the ladies from Sucker Punch, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Daisy Ridley, Anna Silk, some of the Wynonna Earp ladies, and Linda Hamilton, because we know she can take and deliver a stunt punch. Although, I think we would all be fine if ally Keanu Reeves showed up for a cameo. He is an honorary boss bitch.

Who do you want in the next #BossBitchFightChallenge, and what’s the next crossover challenge you want to see grace your quarantine feed?

(image: screenshot)

