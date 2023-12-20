‘La Brea’ Is Returning To Wreak Prehistoric Havoc on Los Angeles

There’s only one thing I want for Christmas—and I can’t believe I’m saying this—but I want it more than a gay nutcracker. Even more than naughty Irish Santa. I want season 3 of La Brea.

What I want is to go out into my backyard on Christmas morning, where I have left the figgy pudding from the night before to congeal in a kiddie pool. I will then strip naked in the cool December air, and submerge myself entirely in the figgy pudding. And I will lie there in wait, for thousands—perhaps millions—of years. At least until a concerned relative comes out to check on me. Then I will leap out from the figgy pudding, roaring like a saurian of old, and pounce upon my in-laws who made the foolish decision of attempting to look out on the backyard Christmas lights in my domain. Dinosaurs are not merciful, and neither am I.

That is why—more than anything in the world—I want La Brea season 3 to arrive as soon as possible. I wish to learn the hunting skills of the dinosaurs of old. I will wait. I am many things, but above all else … I am patient.

What is La Brea about?

Like my foolhardy in-laws, La Brea is about a group of people wandering around in places they shouldn’t. After a giant sinkhole opens up in the city of Los Angeles, a group of survivors are sucked down into a prehistoric world, where they must learn to survive an onslaught of prehistoric beasts!

When will La Brea season 3 premiere?

In due time … until then we must be patient. The third season of La Brea is set to premiere Tuesday, January 9 at 9PM Eastern / 8PM Central. Like a dinosaur returning to its hunting ground, guided only by instinct, it will return to the air every Tuesday on NBC. The day after, it shall be released on Peacock (so named for a bird that is a descendant of mighty dinosaurs).

Who’s who in the cast?

The majority of the (surviving) cast is expected to return for the third and final season…

Natalie Zea as Eve Harris

Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris

Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman

Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris

Jack Martin as Josh Harris

Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez

Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni

Lily Santiago as Veronica Castillo

Jon Seda as Dr. Sam Velez

Josh McKenzie as Lucas Hayes

Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Delgado

AND a brand NEW character played by Emily Wiseman.

Is there a trailer?

Indeed. And I assure you, it is NOT a home video of me rising out of the Christmas pudding to engage in a dinosaurian attack upon my extended family. That would be … unhinged.

