‘Kung Fu Panda 4’: Everything We Know So Far

Good things come in threes, but sometimes, better things come back for a fourth. Kung Fu Panda 4 is officially on the way. The Kung Fu Panda franchise follows Po (Jack Black), a panda who eventually becomes the Dragon Warrior, a.k.a. the greatest warrior in the Valley of Peace.

The first film saw him face off against Tai Lung, a former student of his master who thought he deserved to be the Dragon Warrior more than Po.

The second film saw Po grapple with his past as he uncovered his history as the survivor of an attempted genocide, all while facing off against the perpetrator, a peacock who has created a weapon capable of defeating any Kung Fu master: the canon.

In the third installment, Po reunited with his biological father and his people, eventually training them to defend themselves against the villain, Kai, who steals other Kung Fu masters’ chi and turns them into mindless warriors for his cause.

This is the moment you’ve all been waiting 4. #KungFuPanda 4 hits theaters on March 8, 2024. pic.twitter.com/7xufMNOgyL — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) August 12, 2022

DreamWorks confirmed in August 2022 that the next Kung Fu Panda film is set to premiere on March 8, 2024. Mike Mitchell, director of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, is the reported director of the film, with Stephanie Ma Stine slated as a co-director and Rebecca Huntley as a producer. No word yet on whether Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Jonathan Aibel, or Glenn Berger will contribute to the script or story.

Animation is in a weird place due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, so we do not know if Kung Fu Panda 3 will have to be pushed back.

Reports indicate that all of the main cast is returning, including Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu, and David Cross. Currently, we have no news on whether James Hong or Bryan Cranston will return to play Po’s two fathers. Awkwafina is rumored to be playing a role in the film, possibly as the antagonist known only as the Chameleon.

The plot reportedly follows Po as he journeys beyond the Valley of Peace to find a new Dragon Warrior while facing off against a new villain, the Chameleon, who has the ability to “summon villains from the past.”

Exactly how the Chameleon “summons” these villains is unknown, but it’s likely to be an excellent walk down memory lane for longtime fans of the franchise.

(featured image: DreamWorks Animation)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]