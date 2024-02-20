Skadoosh! Here’s How To Stream Everything ‘Kung Fu Panda’ in the Proper Order

It’s hard to believe it’s been 16 years since we first met Po Ping, the giant panda voiced by Jack Black in the 2008 animated film Kung Fu Panda. This family-friendly movie was an instant success and has spawned multiple sequels, television shows, and short films, making it one of Hollywood’s most popular franchises.

All of the Kung Fu Panda offerings tell the story of Po, a humble noodle-maker who is chosen as the Dragon Warrior after evil snow leopard Tai Lung (Ian McShane) threatens his village. Po studies under Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) to become a kung fu master. Soon he’s high-kicking from coast to coast with the help of famous friends including Tigress (Angelina Jolie), Monkey (Jackie Chan), Viper (Lucy Liu), Mantis (Seth Rogan), Crane (David Cross), and others.

While it’s easy to watch the three (soon to be four!) Kung Fu Panda movies in order, you can get a fuller understanding of Po’s story by watching the films interspersed with the TV shows and short films. Here’s a cheat sheet to start your hero’s journey.

1. Kung Fu Panda (2008)

The original film is the perfect place to start. Here, viewers are introduced to Po and his father, Mr. Ping (James Hong), at the very start of Po’s adventures. Black’s infectious good humor is what makes Po not just likable, but irresistible. Currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

2. Secrets of the Furious Five (2008)

This short film was released in 2008 as a companion piece to the original Kung Fu Panda deluxe DVD set. NBC later broadcast the film on network television in 2009. The film offers more insight into Po’s partners in arms, the “Furious Five.” Now streaming on Netflix.

3. Kung Fu Panda Holiday (2010)

This Christmas special aired on NBC on November 24, 2010. All of the original stars returned to lend their voices to a story about Master Shifu asking Po to host the prestigious annual Winter Feast at the Jade Palace. Po feels torn between his Dragon Master duties and his allegiance to his father, Mr. Ping. Ultimately, the Furious Five are so impressed with Po’s loyalty to his family that they participate in the festivities too, and everybody has a very merry time. You can stream Kung Fu Panda Holiday on Amazon Prime.

4. Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (2011)

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness is the first Kung Fu Panda television series. The story delves further into Po’s training to become the Dragon Warrior, and it’s intended to fill in the gaps between the first and second movies. It premiered on Nickelodeon on September 19, 2011 and ran for three seasons. Lucy Liu and James Hong were the only original cast members to reprise their roles. The voice of Po was provided by Mick Wingert. All 26 episodes are now streaming on Prime.

5. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

This much-anticipated sequel premiered on May 22, 2011, and earned $665 million at the domestic box office. All of the original cast returned, and once again a who’s-who of famous actors stepped in to lend their voices. Gary Oldman plays the villain Lord Shen, Michelle Yeoh is Soothsayer, and Jean-Claude Van Damme steps in as Master Croc. In this film, Po learns more about his family and finally acknowledges the elephant in the room: Mr. Ping, a goose, is not his biological father. Gasp!

With help from the Furious Five, Po must defeat Shen to explore his roots while never losing his deep connection with his adoptive father. Kung Fu Panda 2 is now streaming on Prime.

6. Secrets of the Masters (2011)

Like the original film, the second Kung Fu Panda movie included a bonus DVD containing a short film. Secrets of the Masters offers more details about masters Ox (Dennis Hayspert), Rhino (Victor Garber), and Croc.

7. Secrets of the Scroll (2016)

Similarly, Secrets of the Scroll was a bonus short film included in the 2016 Kung Fu Panda 2: Ultimate Edition of Awesomeness Blu-ray edition. In this short, the voice of Rhino was provided by Paul Scheer.

8. Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

The third Kung Fu Panda movie premiered on January 16, 2016. The original cast returned once again, and cast members Bryan Cranston (Li Shan), J.K. Simmons (Kai), and Kate Hudson (Mei Mei) were added. The plot follows Po as he reunites with his birth father and ventures to the top secret Panda Village. Eventually he’s pitted against Kai to fight for peace, both inner and outer. Now streaming on Prime.

9. Panda Paws (2016)

Panda Paws is a short film featuring Mei Mei and Bao (Steele Gagnon), who is the youngest panda in Panda Village. The story of Mei Mei’s dream of becoming a ribbon dancer was originally released as a bonus feature for the Kung Fu Panda 3 disk sets.

10. Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (2018)

Mick Wingert returns to voice Po in this television series, which premiered on Amazon on November 16, 2018. Over thirteen episodes, we watch as Po agrees to train four young pandas in kung fu in order to defend themselves and others from evil forces. Currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

11. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (2022)

The third Kung Fu Panda TV series moved over to Netflix, premiering on the streamer on July 14, 2022 and running for three seasons. In it, Po goes on another journey in search of four powerful weapons with a brown bear named Luthera (voiced by Rita Ora) at his side. The action picks up where Kung Fu Panda 3 and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny left off. Jack Black reprised his role as Po. Currently streaming on Netflix.

12. Kung Fu Panda 4 (March 2024)

The fourth installment of the franchise will hit U.S. theaters on March 8, 2024! The whole cast is back to tell the tale of Po’s attempt to find and train a new Dragon Warrior to replace him now that he’s the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. Awkwafina joins the cast as Zhen, a corsac fox who joins Po on this mission, Viola Davis is a shapeshifting sorceress called The Chameleon, and Ke Huy Quan is Han, a Sunda pangolin and master thief. Fair warning for fans: while the Furious Five will appear in Kung Fu Panda 4, they will not be the focus of the action.

We can’t wait to see more of Po and the Furious Five in the next chapter of this fun franchise. Kung Fu Panda has been entertaining us for almost two decades now, and fans are clearly still eager for more adorable adventures well into the future.

