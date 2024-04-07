Kristen Wiig Joins the Five-Timers Club in a Star-Studded ‘SNL’

Few SNL alumni are as universally beloved as Kristen Wiig. The iconic comedian, who dominated the series during her 2005 to 2012 run, built an arsenal of recurring characters like Target Lady, Dooneese, and Mindy Grayson, to name a few.

Now, 12 years after her departure, Wiig returned to claim her rightful place in SNL’s Five-Timers Club. She was joined by a bevy of celebrities and fellow SNL alums, who greeted her onstage during her opening monologue. Wiig took questions from the audience, which included Five Timer Paul Rudd and former SNL writer/Girls5Eva star Paula Pell. Pell quipped that the show hands out Five-Timers jackets like “free Maxi-pads,” which led to a running gag of celebs who haven’t hosted five times sporting the smoking jacket.

This included Matt Damon, who only hosted twice, along with fellow less-than-Five-Timers Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Martin Short, and Jon Hamm. The men serenaded Wiig with the song “This Is Your Life,” before being interrupted by Ryan Gosling (who is hosting next week). Gosling brought Wiig’s jacket to her and lint-rollered her shoulders at the monologue’s end.

The gents stuck around to cameo in a variety of sketches, which were buoyed by Wiig’s energetic presence. Wiig refrained from trotting out her impressive stable of characters, with the exception of a reprise of movie reviewer Aunt Linda during Weekend Update. Standout sketches included “Jumanji”, where Wiig played a woman terrified of getting sucked into a board game.

Another instant classic was “Go-Karts”, where Wiig and James Austin Johnson prepare their son, Andrew Dismukes, for some terrible news.

The musical guest was British singer Raye, who delivered two stunning performances backed by a mini-orchestra. Her combination of jazz, blues, and R&B was refreshingly original, and easily the best musical performances of the season.

