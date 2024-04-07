Category:
TV

Kristen Wiig Joins the Five-Timers Club in a Star-Studded ‘SNL’

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 7, 2024 02:56 pm
Martin Short, Will Forte, Jon Hamm, Matt Damon, Paul Rudd and Fred Armisen serenade Kristen Wiig on 'SNL'.

Few SNL alumni are as universally beloved as Kristen Wiig. The iconic comedian, who dominated the series during her 2005 to 2012 run, built an arsenal of recurring characters like Target Lady, Dooneese, and Mindy Grayson, to name a few.

Recommended Videos

Now, 12 years after her departure, Wiig returned to claim her rightful place in SNL’s Five-Timers Club. She was joined by a bevy of celebrities and fellow SNL alums, who greeted her onstage during her opening monologue. Wiig took questions from the audience, which included Five Timer Paul Rudd and former SNL writer/Girls5Eva star Paula Pell. Pell quipped that the show hands out Five-Timers jackets like “free Maxi-pads,” which led to a running gag of celebs who haven’t hosted five times sporting the smoking jacket.

This included Matt Damon, who only hosted twice, along with fellow less-than-Five-Timers Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Martin Short, and Jon Hamm. The men serenaded Wiig with the song “This Is Your Life,” before being interrupted by Ryan Gosling (who is hosting next week). Gosling brought Wiig’s jacket to her and lint-rollered her shoulders at the monologue’s end.

The gents stuck around to cameo in a variety of sketches, which were buoyed by Wiig’s energetic presence. Wiig refrained from trotting out her impressive stable of characters, with the exception of a reprise of movie reviewer Aunt Linda during Weekend Update. Standout sketches included “Jumanji”, where Wiig played a woman terrified of getting sucked into a board game.

Another instant classic was “Go-Karts”, where Wiig and James Austin Johnson prepare their son, Andrew Dismukes, for some terrible news.

The musical guest was British singer Raye, who delivered two stunning performances backed by a mini-orchestra. Her combination of jazz, blues, and R&B was refreshingly original, and easily the best musical performances of the season.

(featured image: screenshot/NBC)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Episode 8 of ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Is Here, so Now Onto Episode 9 … Right?
Rex Splode in 'Invincible'
Category: TV
TV
Episode 8 of ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Is Here, so Now Onto Episode 9 … Right?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 6, 2024
Read Article This Goes Without Saying, But Don’t Expect Much On The ‘Gen V’ Front For a While
Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau) and Lizze Broadway (Emma) in Gen V on Prime Video
Category: TV
TV
This Goes Without Saying, But Don’t Expect Much On The ‘Gen V’ Front For a While
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 6, 2024
Read Article Um, Did Disney Just Scrap ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ Season 2?
Ahsoka Tano fights an Inquisitor in 'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi'
Category: TV
TV
Um, Did Disney Just Scrap ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ Season 2?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 6, 2024
Read Article Here’s Where You Can Watch the Rising New K-Drama ‘Wonderful World’
Kim Nam-joo as Eun Soo-hyun and Cha Eun-woo as Kang Soo-ho in Wonderful World
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Where You Can Watch the Rising New K-Drama ‘Wonderful World’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 6, 2024
Read Article Can’t Wait for the Next ‘X-Men ’97’? We Know When Episode 5 Is Heading to Disney+
The X-Men stand together in 'X-Men '97'.
Category: TV
TV
Can’t Wait for the Next ‘X-Men ’97’? We Know When Episode 5 Is Heading to Disney+
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Episode 8 of ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Is Here, so Now Onto Episode 9 … Right?
Rex Splode in 'Invincible'
Category: TV
TV
Episode 8 of ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Is Here, so Now Onto Episode 9 … Right?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 6, 2024
Read Article This Goes Without Saying, But Don’t Expect Much On The ‘Gen V’ Front For a While
Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau) and Lizze Broadway (Emma) in Gen V on Prime Video
Category: TV
TV
This Goes Without Saying, But Don’t Expect Much On The ‘Gen V’ Front For a While
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 6, 2024
Read Article Um, Did Disney Just Scrap ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ Season 2?
Ahsoka Tano fights an Inquisitor in 'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi'
Category: TV
TV
Um, Did Disney Just Scrap ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ Season 2?
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 6, 2024
Read Article Here’s Where You Can Watch the Rising New K-Drama ‘Wonderful World’
Kim Nam-joo as Eun Soo-hyun and Cha Eun-woo as Kang Soo-ho in Wonderful World
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Where You Can Watch the Rising New K-Drama ‘Wonderful World’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 6, 2024
Read Article Can’t Wait for the Next ‘X-Men ’97’? We Know When Episode 5 Is Heading to Disney+
The X-Men stand together in 'X-Men '97'.
Category: TV
TV
Can’t Wait for the Next ‘X-Men ’97’? We Know When Episode 5 Is Heading to Disney+
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 6, 2024
Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.