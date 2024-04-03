Netflix Saved One of the Funniest Comedies and You Need to Watch

Sometimes a show is canceled on its original network and it hurts to think it is gone. But every once in a while, another network saves it. That’s what happened to one of the best comedies around that gives a spotlight to a long-forgotten girl group.

Recommended Videos

The show Girls5Eva was created by Meredith Scardino and explores the comeback of a girl group that fell out of favor when one member left the group and another (Ashley Park) passed away. Now, years later, the group is back together to try and be true to their art and be the girl group they always wanted to be.

Dawn (Sara Bareilles) returns as a songwriter and singer in the group even though she was busy being a mom. When she hears their song “Famous 5eva” being sampled in a new song, she ends up reuniting the group by bringing them royalty checks. So she, Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Gloria (Paula Pell), and Summer (Busy Philipps) embark on a journey to reclaim their fame.

The show is split between flashbacks to Girls5Eva as a group and what they used to get into in the past and their new journey on the path to fame. In season 3, they’re just trying their hardest to get enough fans to come out to their show at Radio City that Wickie booked them for on Thanksgiving morning.

Through all the ups and downs of the group, we get to really see how these women love each other and how they’ve changed for the better since their early days as a music group. What makes this show special is how it mixes our love of girl groups and nostalgia with a real story of women just trying to reconnect through the thing they love.

I want more Girls5eva

This show has had to fight for every season that it has been on the air. Premiering on Peacock, the series was canceled after season 2. Fortunately, Netflix picked it up and we’re lucky for that because season 3 is the best yet! It’s outrageous (it has Thomas Doherty as a Harry Styles-esque singer who now has fox teeth) and funny and just reinforces what we love about these characters.

With each new season, it is just nice to see how these women can all be there for each other. Even though the season ended on a great note that could be a series finale, I do hope we get more seasons of Girls5eva. We don’t have a lot of shows centered on groups of adult women who are all just friends with one another and are there for each other time and time again. If you haven’t yet watched Girls5eva, you are in for such a treat. Hopefully, we will get even more seasons to love!

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]