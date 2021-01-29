comScore Candy Mac and Cheese Is the Darkest Timeline | The Mary Sue

Candy Mac and Cheese Is the Darkest Timeline

Please don't go the way of Oreos.

By Lyra HaleJan 29th, 2021, 1:52 pm

Kraft Candy Mac and Cheese

Kraft Foods announced via their Instagram that there is a new flavor of mac and cheese arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day! Is it chocolate? Strawberries? Cherry? No! It’s … candy! We don’t know what kind of candy or why they would do this, but it’s real and it’s happening. And all I can think about is how THIS is proof that we’re in the darkest timeline.

You can’t just take something so classic and change it up for sugar’s sake. What’s next? Oreo mac and cheese? Gummy bear mac and cheese? Red velvet mac and cheese? All of them are an instant nope. Mac and cheese is delicious cheesy goodness and no candy should be involved in its making. Thank god it’s only available online and by chance.

Only 1,000 mac and cheese connoisseurs will be able to taste this monstrosity and let us know if it’s a yay or nay. To enter for a chance to win a box, go to CandyKraftMacandCheese.com and risk eating this devil’s food for Valentine’s Day. And if Twitter is any indication, I’m not alone in my side-eyeing of this pink concoction.

(image: Kraft Foods)

