Candy Mac and Cheese Is the Darkest Timeline

Kraft Foods announced via their Instagram that there is a new flavor of mac and cheese arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day! Is it chocolate? Strawberries? Cherry? No! It’s … candy! We don’t know what kind of candy or why they would do this, but it’s real and it’s happening. And all I can think about is how THIS is proof that we’re in the darkest timeline.

You can’t just take something so classic and change it up for sugar’s sake. What’s next? Oreo mac and cheese? Gummy bear mac and cheese? Red velvet mac and cheese? All of them are an instant nope. Mac and cheese is delicious cheesy goodness and no candy should be involved in its making. Thank god it’s only available online and by chance.

Only 1,000 mac and cheese connoisseurs will be able to taste this monstrosity and let us know if it’s a yay or nay. To enter for a chance to win a box, go to CandyKraftMacandCheese.com and risk eating this devil’s food for Valentine’s Day. And if Twitter is any indication, I’m not alone in my side-eyeing of this pink concoction.

We must band together to fight this horror 😭 https://t.co/z90hj5ajq9 — Miss Aja (@brat2381) January 28, 2021

You could make me regular Kraft mac and cheese for Valentine’s dinner and I would be perfectly happy but if you make this we’re breaking up. https://t.co/qhrRMK1fM9 — Maura Dooley (@Maura_Dool) January 28, 2021

I’m still haunted by that image of the pink Mac and cheese. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) January 29, 2021

Kraft is releasing a pink candy flavored Mac & cheese for Valentines Day. Look, I’ll eat unicorn Mac, Hot Cheeto or Cheeto jalapeño Mac, I’ll eat most kinds of Mac and cheese. But Kraft has crossed the line. Too far, Kraft, too far. — Tat2skatermom (@tat2skatermom) January 27, 2021

As one of the great voices of our generation has so eloquently said – thank you, next: https://t.co/yK0bCjmznN — Andrea Hall (@WriteitHall) January 27, 2021

every day we stray further and further from God’s light https://t.co/BN9soOX3IV — CHIKA 🏆 (@oranicuhh) January 29, 2021

Petition to fight whoever thought of the pink candy flavored Mac and cheese at Kraft. — snail boy (@honeybeaarthur) January 28, 2021

