Patience is a virtue, and filmmaker Rian Johnson has finally rewarded us all: We finally have a title for the Knives Out sequel. The first movie took us on trail of the murder of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) and his family’s greedy need to solve the murder to get his fortune that they thought they were promised, only for it to be revealed that Ransom Drysdale (Chris Evans) found out about his grandfather cutting him out of the will and took matters into his own hands (even if it was all technically a mess). But the movie gave us a look into Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc and his detective skills.

Now, we have a name for the sequel, so obviously, we’re all instantly thinking about what it could possibly mean. Knives Out was a reference to Thrombey’s novels and his collection of both real and prop knives around his home. But Johnson took to Twitter today to share the sequel’s title, and … well, let’s get our thinking caps on.

What’s in a name?

In a quick video showing some of the cast, with Johnson sharing his love for Agatha Christie, we got a new title for the sequel: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery! Johnson wrote, “Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true,” to start a thread on Twitter, and went on to talk about the prospect of more mysteries with Benoit Blanc.

Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

With Glass Onion, I instantly thought of the Beatles song of the same name. How does that work in connection to the film? I have no idea, but then again, I didn’t really know what to expect out of Knives Out except that it was a murder mystery. So it could be nothing or it could be a clear indication of what’s to come.

And while Craig is the returning cast member we know of right now, there are plenty of new faces heading to the franchise.

Cast and characters

What we know of the cast, currently, is that Craig is returning and will be joined by Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Madelyn Cline. Ethan Hawke is also supposedly in Glass Onion, and yet is not listed in this teaser. What we don’t know is who they’re all playing. With Craig, we know he’s back as Benoit Blanc but that’s pretty much it. Everyone else? The possibilities are wide open, since this mystery won’t be connected to the one in the first movie. Even when we get character names, we won’t really know who any of them are until we see them in action.

Release Date

The teaser shows us that the movie is coming to us this holiday season, which is pretty much when the first film came out (released during Thanksgiving in 2019). So, happy fall to us all! We’re heading back to the world of Benoit Blanc!

