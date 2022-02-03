Rian Johnson has a universe of Knives Out movies coming our way, and with it comes a plethora of famous actors to delight us all. And Knives Out 2—or, as I like to call it, Knives A-Plenty—has an all-star cast just like its predecessor. From Kate Hudson to Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista to Janelle Monáe, with the return of Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, the movie is stacked. And we’ve all been, obviously, waiting for any crumb of footage from it.

And so that’s exactly what Johnson decided to give fans.

I GIF’d! Just a tiny glimpse of the next Benoit Blanc mystery, much MUCH much more to come… pic.twitter.com/NLpdKRWwIm — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 3, 2022

We can see the cast walking onto the boat with a closeup of Daniel Craig, and that’s all we got—which is still something. At least we got to see a glimpse of the movie, but now it has just opened the door for fans to want more Information from Johnson.

If you slow this gif down to 1 frame a second and loop it twice it technically qualifies as a teaser https://t.co/CWM4TNPGjG — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 3, 2022

The first film ushered fans into a new world of mystery and murder. Starring Craig opposite Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and a stacked cast making up the Thrombey family, it set our expectations incredibly high. And Knives Out 2 Is seemingly meeting those expectations cast wise. And a whodunnit from Johnson is always going to pique our interest, so if all we get is this brief look, might as well spend weeks unpacking every little thing about it to figure out what he was trying to say with it, right?

That or we can at least start to look for where to buy Kathryn Hahn’s visor.

(image: Lionsgate)

