When it comes to ice cream truck delicacies, the Choco Taco felt on the same level as one of those chocolate chip cookie sandwiches. I didn’t always have the money for something that decadent, but when I did? It was time to run over to the truck, bypass the deformed character ice cream of the hour, and spring for something bigger. As an adult, I could indulge in the Choco Taco without having to beg my mom for money or dig in the couch for spare change. However, I foolishly took this for granted, as I haven’t had the ice cream treat in years. Perhaps I thought it would be around forever, but alas, all good things must come to an end.

me finding out the choco taco is being discontinued even though i can’t remember the last time i had one pic.twitter.com/xq7MXvIcZa — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) July 25, 2022

Mmmmm whatcha saaaaay…

Klondike's Choco Taco Discontinued After Almost 40 Years https://t.co/PGjj87qGON — People (@people) July 25, 2022

“According to a rep for Klondike, which is owned by Unilever, the Choco Taco was entirely discontinued in July due to an unprecedented spike in demand for different Klondike products over the past two years,” says Antonia DeBianchi over at People. This is also the response Klondike gives if you tweet at them and ask, quote, “WHY?????”

Over the past 2 years, we've experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio, and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. We hope you’ll try our other delicious frozen treats! — Klondike (@Klondikebar) July 26, 2022

This is even the message on the official Klondike website.

The Klondike Choco Taco has unfortunately been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct pack sizes. Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing. We hope you’ll try our other delicious frozen treats, including Klondike Cones, Shakes, Sandwiches, and of course, our signature Bar available nationwide.

I wonder why there was a spike in ice cream sales over the past two years. What could have possibly happened, I ask sarcastically, as my own freezer has been packed with comfort foods since around March 2020? Though it sounds like, within that spike, the Choco Taco didn’t get enough love. We really didn’t eat enough.

Questioning my own Choco Taco consumption habits. Could I have eaten more? How many would I have to eat? https://t.co/ZTOSv51d52 — Tom Fulp (@TomFulp) July 25, 2022

The Choco Taco has been around since 1983, according to Jason Cohen over at Eater. The creator, Alan Drazen, embellishes the story, talking about an expedition in Mexico and the heat creating a mirage of an ice cream taco. The reality? It came from a family-owned Philadelphia company called Jack & Jill. Now, nearly 40 years later, the iconic ice cream is being discontinued. Not even the limited Choco Taco run at Taco Bell can save it.

This is a period of mourning for us all – especially folks on Twitter.

Me after seeing why Choco Taco was trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/3YvXDYQNX3 — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) July 25, 2022

Sees why Choco Taco is trending: pic.twitter.com/8VFlgp6hLv — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) July 25, 2022

Klondike's Choco Taco Discontinued After Almost 40 Years. pic.twitter.com/U3ZCZMn7sw — Kevín (@KevOnStage) July 25, 2022

Heartbreaking stuff watching ice cream men say goodbye to the Choco Tacopic.twitter.com/iLzFRzPHfM — Clem (@TheClemReport) July 26, 2022

Is the Choco Taco actually gone for good? Or will we be writing an update where Klondike tells us that they’ve heard our cries? Whatever the case, this is a good lesson in absolutely eating all of your favorite things because you never know when they’ll be gone.

