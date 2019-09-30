The King’s Man Trailer Is Everything I Love About the Kingsman Movies

It is no secret that I love the Kingsman movies. (Spoilers for the franchise ahead!) This films are delightful but also surprisingly emotional. Whether it is Eggsy (Taron Egerton) having to deal with the pain of losing his father and then losing Harry Hart (Colin Firth) or watching as Merlin (Mark Strong) sang “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and then sacrificed himself, these movies have found ways to re-invent the idea of a classic spy movie for a modern generation.

Now, we’re getting a look into the origins of the Kingsman organization with an official trailer for The King’s Man!

Ignoring what we do know from the first two films, let’s focus on the prequel and what we’re seeing. First, we get a look at the origins and I have to admit, I love that Gemma Arterton is at the forefront of the organization. Sure, women are often a part of the Kingsman and seen as equals but there are not nearly as many women in the organization as there are men. So to know the organization started with a woman in the higher ranks? Perfect.

From there, Conrad (Harris Dickinson) is introduced in the same way that Eggsy was in Kingsman: A Secret Service. As we can see, the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) started the organization to make a change in the world, dedicated to fighting for England in the war and while we know what happens years down the line, it is going to be interesting to see what started everything off to begin with.

How is this going to tie in with A Secret Service and The Golden Circle? At this point, who knows? To be quite honest, I think this movie is just going to give us information that we might not necessarily need but I’m perfectly okay with it because any new Kingsman content is content I want in my life. That and I love a trailer that includes a wonderful Black Sabbath tune.

Twitter seems to also be excited about the new trailer.

I NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT CONRAD. Is he and Lee going to be mates in The King’s Man? pic.twitter.com/mxcDWbM0Lx — mia | rian’s stonewood clan (@eggsyunwinslove) September 30, 2019

Well help, I already love Gemma Arterton’s character in The King’s Man and I’ve only seen the trailer pic.twitter.com/tinKs9EWuS — Cosplay Cyanide (@cosplaycyanide) September 30, 2019

This makes me want to see The King’s Man pic.twitter.com/4Y9jzpB9gY — No More Mr. Thijs Guy 🎃 (@ijsthay) September 30, 2019

Not gonna lie this King’s Man trailer is lit. pic.twitter.com/uvXQUXHEhI — LEADERS OF THE FREE WORLD #2 KICKSTARTER NOW LIVE! (@UpToTASK) September 30, 2019

This coming Valentine’s Day, I’m going to be exploring World War I with my favorite spy organization and watching The King’s Man alone and that sounds absolutely perfect.

(image: 20th Century Fox)

