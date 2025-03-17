Kim Soo-hyun controversy explained

Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo-hyun has drawn a lot of attention to himself. The conversations have nothing to do with a new hit project. Rather, the actor is allegedly tied to the death of another popular South Korean actress.

Actress Kim Sae-ron passed from suicide on February 16, 2025, at just 24 years old. While colleagues and fans alike mourned her, the Garoseoro Research Institute released information that alleges Kim Soo-hyun’s part in her abuse. The report alleges that Soo-hyun has been dating Sae-ron for six years.

Controversially, the relationship supposedly began when Sae-ron was just 15, while Soo-hyun was already 27 years old. To back this claim, Garoseoro also released intimate photos of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. The relationship fizzled out when Sae-ron had a DUI incident in 2022.

While both actors denied romantic involvement through the years, Sae-ron posted photos of herself and Soo-hyun on Instagram, which was deleted within minutes. The pair had their cheeks intimately smushed side by side. Another photo showed Kim Soo-hyun kissing Sae-ron’s cheek. After the actress’ death, Sae-ron’s family released a message Sae-ron wrote from March 2023. The letter confirmed the dating rumors. Disturbingly, it confirmed that Sae-ron had been dating Soo-hyun from November 19, 2015, to July 7, 2021.

The family also released a supposed photo of Kim Soo-hyun washing dishes at home. He appeared to be wearing loungewear.

Kim Sae-ron’s debt

Despite their long history, Soo-hyun then sued Sae-ron sometime in 2024, according to a publicized text believed to be from the actress. This was also released by Sae-ron’s family to Garoseoro.

The message reads, “Oppa, I received a content-certified letter. You’re suing me. I’ll pay back a few percent of each project little by little. I’m not saying I won’t pay, but if you ask me for 700 million won right now, I really can’t pay it. Please save me.” Sae-ron’s debt was from financial losses taken by her talent agency, Gold Medalist. Garoseoro accused Soo-hyun and the talent agency of pressuring Sae-ron to pay the amount.

The actress’ family said that Sae-ron made multiple attempts to contact Soo-hyun, but he didn’t return the calls. Meanwhile, the actress’ aunt believes that Sae-ron died due to pressure from the debt.

Gold Medalist denies the allegations

Gold Medalist denied Garoseoro’s damning allegations of underage dating against Kim Soo-hyun. “Kim Soo-hyun’s dating rumors are completely unfounded. We have no knowledge of Kim Sae-ron’s intentions in sharing those photos,” the talent agency said. They also emphasized that the pair began dating in “the summer of 2019, after Kim Sae-ron became a legal adult.”

While they expressed sympathy for Sae-ron’s family, the agency also encouraged people to “stop spreading personal information.” Additionally, the talent agency invited Kim Sae-ron’s mother for a private discussion. The actress’ mother bit back in a statement, “Gold Medalist defamed Sae-ron by calling her an irrational girl who posted photos without any clear intentions.”

The damage is done

Needless to say, social media users were furious at Kim Soo-hyun after the alleged news broke. Some fan accounts recanted their support for the actor and terminated their accounts. Few defended the actor, with most social media users scrutinizing his past statements to confirm the irksome reports.

One X commenter wrote, “Women only get heard when they’re dead.” Others went on to condemn Soo-hyun over the allegations, but the impact of the case isn’t isolated online.

Brands that Soo-hyun has been associated with began distancing themselves from the actor. After calls for boycotts, K-beauty brand Dinto severed ties with Soo-hyun. Tous les Jours, Shabu all Day, Homeplus, and Prada have also cut ties with the actor. Several social media accounts also claim that advertisements for Soo-hyun are being torn down.

What is the Garoseoro Research Institute?

Although the allegations are horrific, people doubt the source of the speculations against Kim Soo-hyun. Garoseoro Research Institute is a far-right, independent media YouTube channel known for exposing celebrities, corporations, and politicians. Nevertheless, the channel has also been accused of sensationalism and peddling false information. They had also been sued for defamation, invasion of privacy, and online harassment by some subjects of their controversial reports.

