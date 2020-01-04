Things We Saw Today: Killing Eve Has Been Renewed for a Fourth Season

In news that is no surprise (but very welcome nonetheless), BBC America has decided to renew their smash hit series Killing Eve for a fourth season. The thrilling series follows the cat and mouse game between assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh) the special agent who can’t help but be drawn to her.

Sarah Barnett, president, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, released an effusive statement about the show, saying, “How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years.” Barnett also lauded the women in front of and behind the camera adding, “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and its fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.”

Season three of the series airs this spring, featuring new head writer Suzanne Heathcoate (See, The Walking Dead). Each season has featured a different female showrunner, but no one has been announced yet for season 4. Sandra Oh has won a Golden Globe for her performance, and Jodie Comer won an Emmy last year for hers. Both Comer and the show are nominated for Golden Globes this year.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: BBC America)

