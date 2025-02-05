Comedian Kevin Hart’s ‘Acting My Age’ Tour Will Continue Despite Workplace Challenges

Kevin Hart seems to have a lot on his plate right now, but that is not stopping him from going on tour to see his fans.



It has been reported by Bloomberg News that the comedian and actor had to step up to run his production company, Hartbeat, after the company’s CEO, chief financial officer, and the chief content officer all stepped down after a disagreement over the company’s strategic direction. This came after the company laid off nearly one-quarter of its workforce.

Hartbeat focuses “Film, TV and Audio storytelling that forces you to feel. We specialize in the never before seen, never before heard, and the never to be forgotten. Hartbeat Studios finances, develops and produces content that builds and supplies a diverse catalog of entertainment to our global audience,” says an excerpt on the company’s website.

Now, the future of the company is in Hart’s hands, whether he wants to pursue other growth opportunities for Hartbeat, downsize the company, or make plans for a possible merger, it’s all up to him. However, it seems despite the hard news about his entertainment company, Hart isn’t letting this bring him down, as he is set to go on a tour with 21 dates lined up across the States. Keep on reading to see if the comedian is coming to a city near you and how you can buy tickets!

Kevin Hart Acting My Age Tour Tickets

Fans can buy tickets to Kevin Hart’s “Acting My Age” tour on StubHub now. The first tour stop will be in Austin, Texas, on January 31 at the Bass Concert Hall. The comedian is set to play three shows in Austin. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for the first city are being sold for $99 in Section 02 for the February 2 show. Ticket prices vary depending on which night you attend the comedian’s show and where you sit in the venue. Click the link below to see a full list of tour dates and to buy tickets!

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to Kevin Hart’s “Acting My Age” tour on StubHub.

Kevin Hart Acting My Age Tour Schedule

Kevin Hart’s “Acting My Age” tour is kicking off on January 31 in Austin, Texas. The comedian is making sure his fans have a chance to see him as he will have multiple shows in each city! See below for the full schedule.

