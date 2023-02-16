Kevin Feige Promises My Fave Is Coming Back

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s catalog of heroes is continuing to grow, returning to some of our favorites happens a little less frequently than it had previously. It’s more about building the new team and less about the heroes we’ve come to know and love throughout the years and, for the most part, I love it. But there are still characters that I want to see on the big screen over and over again. And one of those characters is my baby boy, Peter Parker.

When Spider-Man: No Way Home came out, it seemed like the “origin” of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was complete but it also could have just been a trilogy and been done with. If the announcement came that Holland was done playing Peter for now, I’d be upset about it but it would make sense. Luckily, it seems as if we’re still going to get more Spidey stories from Holland.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.” So that’s not a ton of information but it is the first we’ve gotten in a while regarding Spider-Man in the MCU. We know that he’s still part of their plans and that there’s a story and that’s, honestly, enough for me.

Give us the whole Spidey fam.

If the MCU is going to continue on with Tom Holland’s Peter, I hope that means we can start to see the rest of the Spider-Man family get their live-action debuts alongside Holland’s Peter.

For years, we’ve been asking for a live-action Miles Morales movie. And while it might not be directly connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s no reason why Sony can’t bring Miles to their roster. Because really, what’s happening is that the MCU is using Peter and some of his heroes in their stories and Sony is making the standalone villain movies. We’re starting to see more and more news about Spidey heroes getting their time.

We’ve got the upcoming Madame Web movie and Olivia Wilde’s reported Spider-Woman movie. I hope the continuation of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the MCU means that we’ll get a different Spidey tackling the villains of the Sony-verse.

Happy for my boy!

All that being said, I’m so happy that they’re actually continuing with Holland. I’ve said before that I think his take on Peter Parker is the best of the three and I don’t want to go through another origin for Peter. I think that Holland’s first trilogy which was, essentially, his origin into becoming the Spider-Man we know him to be, then I’m happy we get to see what that Spidey looks like in the future.

There’s a lot in the air for his Peter. Will MJ and Ned ever remember him? Will we get to see them all together and will Peter get to go back to the Avengers? All this is still unknown but knowing that Kevin Feige and company have ideas for my boy makes me very happy. Now just write a little faster because I miss him and want him back sooner rather than later.

