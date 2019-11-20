comScore

The Greatest Batman of All Time Kevin Conroy Is Back in a Crisis First Look

Plus: Brandon Routh and Tom Welling!

By Jessica MasonNov 20th, 2019, 1:03 pm

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108c_0150.jpg -- Pictured: Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

It’s a big day for Batfans. After years of lending his voice to the caped crusader, we finally get to see Kevin Conroy in person, on-screen as Bruce Wayne. in the Batwoman hour of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

I’ve got to admit, this makes me more than a little emotional. Conroy is Batman to me, and to many others. While others may come and go, Conroy has continued to lend his voice to the Dark Knight for over 25 years and it’s amazing that we’re seeing him as Bruce Wayne in Crisis. Batman is one of the few heroes that we’ve heard of but never directly met in the Arrowverse and it’s so fitting that our first Batman is the best.

So which earth is this version of Bruce on? I’m really curious as to what that suit is he’s wearing is, too? Some sort of Bat-armor? I’m also wondering if this older, wiser Batman sharing the hero duties with another darker hero: Brandon Routh as the “Kingdom Come” version of Superman. Check out these absolutely great images.

brandon Routh poses as Superman

He’s still got it.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0224.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Who needs laser eyes when you can smolder?

brandon routh as superman

The touch of grey? Perfection.

What’s that behind Supes? It’s a Daily Planet front page, and from the other pics of this hour, it looks like The Planet is a big player and we’ll be treated to some iconic reporter team-ups including Iris (Candice Patton) getting down to business with Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). Also in the mix: Tyler Hoechlin as Earth 38’s Superman/Clark.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108b_0014.jpg -- Pictured: Brandon Routh as Clark Kent/Superman -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Still a boy scout.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108_0001.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Lois Lane and Iris West-Allen teaming up? The bad guys don’t stand a chance.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0128.jpg -- Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman-- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Is this Clark meeting his alternate self?

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0031.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Kara is going to be so jealous she didn’t get in on this news squad meeting.

And here’s an interesting shot: Iris and Lois holding what looks like the Book of Destiny that was featured so prominently in last year’s crossover Elseworlds. Could this be the key to defeating the Anti-Monitor?

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108d_0165.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen and Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane -- Photo: Katie Yu/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The power of the press.

And finally, there’s one more legendary DC actor joining in, though he’s not in a super-suit as of yet: Tom Welling is in the mix as yet another Clark Kent from Smallville‘s corner of the multiverse.

Batwoman -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two" -- Image Number: BWN108a_0116.jpg -- Pictured: Tom Welling as Clark Kent -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Does superman really need an axe?

These are just a few of the many cameos and returns that we’ll be getting in Crisis on Infinite Earths, seeing as these pictures are just from the first hour. We can’t wait to see how all these pieces fit together – and where Barry, Oliver, Kara, Kate, and Sara fit into this mix.

Crisis on Infinite Earths begins Sunday December 8th on The CW. The Batwoman hour airs December 9th at 8:00 p.m.

(featured image Dean Buscher/The CW; additional images: Dean Buscher and Katie Yu/The CW)

