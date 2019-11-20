The Greatest Batman of All Time Kevin Conroy Is Back in a Crisis First Look

It’s a big day for Batfans. After years of lending his voice to the caped crusader, we finally get to see Kevin Conroy in person, on-screen as Bruce Wayne. in the Batwoman hour of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

I’ve got to admit, this makes me more than a little emotional. Conroy is Batman to me, and to many others. While others may come and go, Conroy has continued to lend his voice to the Dark Knight for over 25 years and it’s amazing that we’re seeing him as Bruce Wayne in Crisis. Batman is one of the few heroes that we’ve heard of but never directly met in the Arrowverse and it’s so fitting that our first Batman is the best.

So which earth is this version of Bruce on? I’m really curious as to what that suit is he’s wearing is, too? Some sort of Bat-armor? I’m also wondering if this older, wiser Batman sharing the hero duties with another darker hero: Brandon Routh as the “Kingdom Come” version of Superman. Check out these absolutely great images.

What’s that behind Supes? It’s a Daily Planet front page, and from the other pics of this hour, it looks like The Planet is a big player and we’ll be treated to some iconic reporter team-ups including Iris (Candice Patton) getting down to business with Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). Also in the mix: Tyler Hoechlin as Earth 38’s Superman/Clark.

And here’s an interesting shot: Iris and Lois holding what looks like the Book of Destiny that was featured so prominently in last year’s crossover Elseworlds. Could this be the key to defeating the Anti-Monitor?

And finally, there’s one more legendary DC actor joining in, though he’s not in a super-suit as of yet: Tom Welling is in the mix as yet another Clark Kent from Smallville‘s corner of the multiverse.

These are just a few of the many cameos and returns that we’ll be getting in Crisis on Infinite Earths, seeing as these pictures are just from the first hour. We can’t wait to see how all these pieces fit together – and where Barry, Oliver, Kara, Kate, and Sara fit into this mix.

Crisis on Infinite Earths begins Sunday December 8th on The CW. The Batwoman hour airs December 9th at 8:00 p.m.

(featured image Dean Buscher/The CW; additional images: Dean Buscher and Katie Yu/The CW)

