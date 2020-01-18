So Far the Kenobi Series Is on Track, Canceled, and a Head of Schedule?

It seemed like, out of nowhere, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series was canceled. In an “exclusive” from Fandomwire, it seems as if there were differences that separated Ewan McGregor from the project. The problem is that there is literally no source for this. The unnamed source also, apparently, came back to them to say that it was just delayed and McGregor was still attached. None of which had a backing other than saying the “unnamed Disney source” said so.

The thing is: Why do we do this? Why jump at the moment of ruining something for fans? Sure, they may have had the source and sweet intention of just letting fans know that the Kenobi series would be no more but Twitter then ran with it and continued to share the story around and talk about the cancelation as if Ewan McGregor stood on a stage and said he was done for us all to hear.

This isn’t the first time something like this happened, it just circulated about the Hawkeye series as well because there, for some reason, seems to be a need to cancel these highly anticipated Disney+ shows. Maybe it’s because (especially with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series) there is a highly anticipated want for it. Since the conclusion of the prequels, many of us wanted to see Ewan McGregor back as Obi-Wan Kenobi and he also seemed to love the idea.

It goes back to the idea that no news is a bad sign. Which, isn’t the case. Especially since from what I’ve seen circulating on the internet, the series is completely written. So the idea alone that Ewan McGregor would leave a completely written series over “creative differences” doesn’t make any sense. While the series is still a bit of a mystery to us all, it isn’t going to be a constant news source until we get closer to the actual release of it.

So, let’s maybe just wait until then to start worrying about it. I will say, the tweets about the “cancellation” were pretty good though.

I saw Kenobi was trending. But then I remembered if they struck him down he’d be even more powerful than I could possibly imagine. pic.twitter.com/2Sr10BUQPj — Jamie Nash (@Jamie_Nash) January 17, 2020

Considering the incredibly dubious sources claiming Ewan McGregor is walking away from Kenobi due to – say it with me – “creative differences” …and yet the scripts are all finished… I’m gonna go ahead and call bs on this one. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 17, 2020

If this Kenobi rumour is true…… pic.twitter.com/c2hCIF20ye — Lord Vader (@RogueRogueOne) January 17, 2020

the FUCK you mean ewan is stepping out of the kenobi series??? pic.twitter.com/YC8jvDs4XT — mika (@anakvnz) January 17, 2020

I know that tweet is fake but if kenobi is actually cancelled then I’m done pic.twitter.com/6UK8OAcow2 — (@spideykylo) January 17, 2020

If Kenobi is dead it’s time for Star Wars to be dead. https://t.co/QLFu5bcLH8 — Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) January 17, 2020

me walking into Disney headquarters if the Kenobi series is really cancelled pic.twitter.com/oUeu8JAEsx — Braden Haynes (@bradenhaynes) January 17, 2020

If everything I’m hearing is true, KENOBI is simultaneously canceled, right on schedule, no longer a TV series but a full-blown theme park where Ewan McGregor will be held in captivity & forced to play Obi-Wan for the rest of his life, a movie, or never existed in the first place — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) January 17, 2020

@ those accounts spreading fake rumors about the Kenobi series being cancelled pic.twitter.com/YFgN2u6EGb — Lou (@TheQueenOfJakku) January 17, 2020

Until there is an official statement from Disney and LucasFilm or until Ewan McGregor looks me dead in my eyes and tells me he is taking the Kenobi series from my cold, dead hands, I’m going to keep on waiting for the series to hit the streaming platform.

