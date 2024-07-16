Jacaerys Velaryon Does More Than Serve Face in ‘House of The Dragon.’ You’ll See.

While war has been raging on in Westeros between the Blacks and Greens, what has Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) been doing in House of The Dragon?

Well, for one, he has been serving face (just like his uncle Aemond Targaryen), and two, he’s been executing some pretty great ideas actually. It’s finally his time to shine!

Spoilers ahead based on the book Fire & Blood!

For those who often can’t keep up with the names in the World of Ice and Fire, Jacaerys Velaryon is the eldest son and heir of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, grandson of Queen Aemma and Alicent and King Viserys I Targaryen and on his mother’s side, and grandson of Lord Colrys Velaryon and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen on the side of his father, Ser Laenor Velaryon.

(HBO)

Jacaerys is betrothed to his cousin, the Lady Baela Targaryen, the eldest daughter of his aunt Lady Laena Velaryon and his grand-uncle/step-father Daemon Targaryen. He is nephew to King Aegon II, Queen Helaena, and Princes Aemond and Daeron Targaryen, and cousin to the young Prince Jaehaerys and Princess Jaehaera.

Rumours would have it that Jace and his two younger brothers Lucerys and Joffrey are actually the illegitimate sons of Ser Harwin Strong, and the rumors would be right. But their mommy is queen, and their grandsire the king has declared them legitimate, so who really cares? Besides, as per Targaryen custom, a dragon egg was placed in baby Jace’s cradle upon his birth, and it hatched. Jacaerys is a dragon rider and his mount is the dragon Vermax.

What part does Jacaerys Velaryon play in the Dance of the Dragons?

(HBO)

Unlike Alicent’s two diva sons with lots of issues, House of the Dragon shows Rhaenyra’s sons to be relatively well-adjusted and actually good at political strategy—but perhaps not so good at war.

When Rhaenyra was crowned queen, she named Jacaerys her heir and therefore the Prince of Dragonstone. It was Jace’s idea for Rhaenyra to send him and his brother Lucerys as envoys to the lords to seek their support instead of ravens, because he believed that their dragons would be faster and win them over. While he was successful in his mission and secured a pact and the friendship of Lord Cregan Stark of Winterfell, the fact that his brother Luke was killed during a trip he proposed affected him a lot.

Jacaerys was young but displayed astute political strategy often. It was he who suggested to his mother that they find new dragonriders from amongst the bastards and common folk who might have Targaryen lineage, so that they could swell their numbers, having lost Arrax and Meleys already.

According to the book Fire & Blood, it was Jace who arranged for his younger brothers Joffrey, Aegon the Younger, and Viserys to be fostered away from Dragonstone and the war for their safety. In House of the Dragon, this arrangement is made by his mother Rhaenyra after a failed attempt on her life.

Spoilers ahead!

Does Jacaerys Velaryon Survive in House of the Dragon?

(HBO)

Unfortunately, this handsome, intelligent, and courageous prince does not survive the Dance of the Dragons, but meets his end in battle, not without a display of bravery.

As we’ve already seen on House of The Dragon, the Velaryon fleet was blocking the Gullet (a stretch of water between Dragonstone and Driftmark) and the Blackwater Bay, which connected it to King’s Landing. This blockade was already causing major trade and food supply issues in King’s Landing. Ser Otto Hightower was using his diplomatic powers to crack a deal with the Triarchy (which had been defeated by Daemon during the battle of the Stepstones) to fight for the Greens against this blockade, before he was removed as Hand of the King.

However, eventually his efforts bore fruit. At what is known as the Battle of the Gullet, Jacaerys rode out on his dragon Vermax, along with four new dragonseed riders, to attack the fleet of the Triarchy mounting a two pronged attack on the Velaryon fleet. The Triarchy, experienced in dealing with Daemon and Caraxes from their previous war, were able to aim and kill Vermax. Prince Jacaerys tried to flee his collapsing dragon, but died after being shot with arrows.

Oh brave prince, we wish we’d get more time with you!

