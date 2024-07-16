Fans Think Jensen Ackles Just Hinted At Soldier Boy’s Return In ‘The Boys’ S4 Finale

The Boys season 4 finale is almost upon us, and there’s still no sign of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. So consider us fans desperate as we go around snooping for clues, only to come across a pretty big one from a recent Supernatural convention!

You know what they say, seek and ye shall find!

Why Soldier Boy Could Appear In The Boys season 4 finale

So far there has been nary a peep from show creator Eric Kripke or actor Jensen Ackles, despite being repeated asked about it during interviews and Supernatural fan conventions. But hawk-eyed fans have spotted something that might just indicate we could get Soldier Boy back in season 4!

Jensen Ackles recently attended a Supernatural fan convention in San Francisco, the weekend before The Boys season 4 finale week. And fans waiting for a hint, any hint, about Soldier Boy spotted him wearing a ‘The Boys season 4’ hat during one of the panels!

I need to know the meaning of that hat. — IronAnn (@IronA2019) July 15, 2024

That hat, was Jensen hinting something for the S4 finale? Looking forward to Soldier Boy returning in S5 ? https://t.co/9D4vu6xKl4 — Kimmy (@angelofkhaoz) July 16, 2024

I love that nobody is taking about the fact Jensen is wearing a Season 4 The Boys cap… I mean, we all suspected it but this just kinda confirms it, no? https://t.co/IfT88dFSgu — Trenchcoat_Paradigm ?? #CCW #CCL (@TeeParadigm67) July 15, 2024

Clearly, this looks like the kind of on-set merch that would have been given to the cast and crew. Could it mean that Jensen Ackles was on set for season 4, and therefore will be seen in the season finale?

A girl can dream!

All The Hints The Boys Has Been Dropping About Soldier Boy in Season 4

While Ackles has now thrown us this morsel of hope, The Boys season 4 has been teasing us with Soldier Boy snippets for some time now.

There’s plenty of Soldier Boy merch spotting in the episode where The Boys crash Firecracker’s (Valorie Curry) talk in season 4. In a scene, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is reading a magazine—and guess who the cover girl is?

Found a better look at that magazine Kimiko was readin pic.twitter.com/9gKr6rLc7w — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 13, 2024

In the days leading to the finale, the social media accounts of The Boys and Prime Video have been fangirling hard over Homelander’s (and our) daddy. It was all fun and games but now it could totally mean that Soldier Boy is coming!

Ya know who loves the Fourth of July? This bloke. Probably fartin the Star Spangled Banner in the cryotube as we speak pic.twitter.com/kkgAUMbaW6 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 4, 2024

But here’s another theory that’s quite popular on the fandom circuit. In The Boys season 4 episode 7, when Homelander (Antony Starr) fires Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), she tells him that without her help, there’s one person he will never be able to beat.

Now she most likely meant Homelander could never defeat his own insecurities and shortcomings. He’s going to mess up by trusting manipulative people like Firecracker. He’s going to push away his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) into the arms of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who, with his own Compound V abilities, is a formidable foe. There is also Ryan to consider, who has abilities that match his father’s.

But when Sage exits, she throws her notebook on the table and the camera zooms in and holds for a second longer on the visual—a cutesy illustration of Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott). The former member of the Seven has been MIA this season, but we saw how strong she was, as she went up against even Soldier Boy in season 3.

Could she have something to do with bringing him back?

What Happened To Soldier Boy in The Boys Season 3?

(Prime)

The end of The Boys season 3 had Queen Maeve almost risk her life to put Soldier Boy back into his chamber from whence he came, frozen in time for … maybe the next season? With season 4 being the penultimate, it is probably high time to not just bring Queen Maeve back (she faked her death, she’s alive y’all!) but also our favorite granny-loving foul-mouthed supe daddy!

As defeating Homelander becomes a desperate need of the hour, almost like the ticking time bomb in Butcher’s head, maybe Grace Mallory (Laila Robbins) and The Boys consider bringing him back or weaponizing him somehow to take down Homelander.

Either way, with talks of Jared Padalecki boarding The Boys season 5 train, we must find a way to bring back Soldier Boy so we Supernatural girlies can get our reunions. I’m already picturing Butcher and his imaginary friend Joe Kessler waking up Soldier Boy in the finale so we can get Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the same frame!

