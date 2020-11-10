Ken Dilanian Cursing Live on MSNBC Is Honestly a Mood

Never did I think that I would relate to news anchors, but 2020 is throwing us all for a loop, so here we are. From Steve Kornacki’s frantic energy during his election coverage to stations just cutting Trump off from speaking, it’s a pretty wild time for cable news, and we’re all so delirious that we’re just excited to watch it unfold.

Today though? MSNBC just got to a whole new level of relatable. When Ken Dilanian was asked about the transition of power between Trump and Biden, the camera cut to him, and a chorus of “oh shit” and “fuck” rang out on MSNBC as Dilanian suddenly looked to his phone.

This just happened on @craigmelvin @MSNBC and it is perfect in every way…🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/U4cTm5qlj4 — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) November 10, 2020

To Craig Melvin’s credit, he did just remain calm and say, “Okay.” But it is … high-key relatable. Right now, we’re all in a bit of a fog and trying to figure out what the hell is going on with our government while still trying to do work and worry about the pandemic.

Dilanian went on to explain what happened and why he started to curse on camera:

So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour. I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home. #2020 🙃 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 10, 2020

So, an easy mistake with 2020 and how so many are struggling to figure out the technical side of things in order to do their jobs.

That didn’t stop Dilanian from becoming everyone’s new 2020 mood, though.

I couldn’t sum up 2020 any better, though preferably off camera 😂 https://t.co/R2OzMu6qfx — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 10, 2020

Ken is all of us anytime Breaking News about the Trump regime pops up 😫😫😂😂 (Watch til the end) https://t.co/E2Xb9uhdq3 — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) November 10, 2020

Like … think about it. Imagine you’re on air and suddenly what you’re supposed to do is messed up. You’d start swearing because you probably assumed it disconnected you, right? Well, that wasn’t the case for Dilanian, but that doesn’t stop him from being my new favorite correspondent. Bring me Ken Dilanian accidentally cursing on live television any day of the week!

(image: MSNBC)

