Kayleigh McEnany’s Rhodes Scholar Gaffe Inspires Plenty of Corny College Jokes

Since Donald Trump took office in 2017, every White House press conference has featured a cavalcade of lies, alternative facts, and doublespeak. Most of the lies are intentional, but often they are the result of ignorance. And sometimes, they are both, as was Kayleigh McEnany’s claim this morning that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was a Rhodes scholar. In fact, Barrett was never a Rhodes scholar, but she did receive a bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College in Memphis.

Kayleigh McEnany says in briefing that Amy Coney Barrett is a “Rhodes scholar.” Barrett did not receive a Rhodes Scholarship, but rather received a bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College in Memphis. When reporter points that out, McEnany says, “My bad” https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/YpIFz4W1PA — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2020

When corrected by a journalist, McEnany replied, “my bad,” and continued with the briefing. The Rhodes Scholarship is an international postgraduate award for students to study at the University of Oxford. The prestigious scholarship has been awarded to people like Ronan Farrow, Pete Buttigieg, Rachel Maddow, Cory Booker, and former president Bill Clinton.

Whether or not the wording was a ploy to pad Judge Barrett’s resume or just a dumb mistake, it nevertheless inspired Twitter to break out their corniest college dad jokes. Others riffed on pop culture Rhodes references. Here are some of our favorites:

I don’t see the problem here. Rhodes scholar, Rhodes College, same difference. Also, have I ever mentioned that I once dined inside THE Taj Mahal? I believe it was a buffet. https://t.co/aTN9zjI5ep pic.twitter.com/6Ywr6PsmZY — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 1, 2020

I have visited the city of Rhodes in Greece, which according to Kayleigh McEnany, makes me a Rhodes scholar. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) October 1, 2020

If Amy Coney Barrett is a Rhodes Scholar because she went to Rhodes College, I’m a Fields Medal laureate because I’ve walked through a field. https://t.co/ZLBm4dX5r8 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) October 1, 2020

Adding “Rhodes Scholar” to my bio because I’ve done a whole lot of research about Dusty Rhodes. — Elle Raiser (@AnotherElle) October 1, 2020

If Amy Coney Barrett is a Rhodes Scholar because she went to Rhodes College, I’m a Distinguished Flying Cross Medal laureate because I’ve made the sign of the cross on many bumpy flights. https://t.co/NCIDXlrcNp — Sharon’s Making Changes (@sharon_lundgren) October 1, 2020

I’m a Rhodes scholar. I’ve been following Rhodey’s adventures since Iron Man issue #118, and I’ve seen all of the Iron Man and Avengers movies. pic.twitter.com/wfR1WQ2mrR — Stephen King Might Recommend (@MightStephen) October 1, 2020

as an organizer of the rhode island seafood festival, rhode island bbq & blues festival and rhode island music & arts festival, I am a triple rhodes scholar https://t.co/v0ao3lxLYr — adrian (@Crawf33) October 1, 2020

Attention

After diligent study, including perusal of the complete ingredient listing & total nutrient info: I HEREBY PROCLAIM MYSELF A RHODES SCHOLAR. Please have Mr Trump forward my immediate nomination to the highest court in the land, @PressSec-Version4. pic.twitter.com/SbSj6mujeb — MDS (@Mds97402) October 1, 2020

I once studied the menu at a McDonald’s in Providence so I, too, am a Rhodes Scholar. https://t.co/a4HPuSpOaj — Dave Quast 🇺🇸 (@davequast) October 1, 2020

I’ve been to Rhode Island. Does that makes me a Rhodes scholar? https://t.co/MaHVYr8a4A — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 1, 2020

I, too, am a Rhodes scholar, as I enjoy the works of artists Sarah Rhodes & Carol Rhodes, and have admiration for Jewish mathematician Ida Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/piDkE88XHT — allison (@allisonisginger) October 1, 2020

I am a real Rhodes scholar & a failed Catholic, and I feel profound discrimination. https://t.co/5w2XmHDw0T — Faith Salie (@Faith_Salie) October 1, 2020

(featured image: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

