Kayla Wallace Watched ‘Super Helpful’ OJ Simpson and Johnny Depp Trials to Prepare For Powerful Attorney Role in ‘Landman’

Kayla Wallace, who portrays Rebecca Falcone in the new series, Landman, opened up about how she prepared for her role as an attorney. When speaking with US Weekly, the actress noted that she had to do some research to get herself in the right headspace to do some questioning at the stands when it came to the trial scenes.

“I watched some famous cases and celebrity trials,” Wallace said, noting that the trials were “super helpful.” The 31-year-old said she watched the 1995 O.J. Simpson trial and the 2022 Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial. She also rewatched The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which is available to stream on Hulu. “I was really interested in the questioning and the manipulation of how litigators get what they need out of the questioning itself,” Wallace told the outlet. “I found that to be so fascinating. It’s a whole art on its own.”

Landman tells the story of billionaires caught in the middle of a “get rich quick” scheme who work in the oil business. Tommy Norris, portrayed by Billy Bob Thorton, tries to bring his company to the top during a fueling boom, but things go array. Continue reading to see how you can watch Landman to see how things play out in the new series.

How to Watch Landman

Fans can stream Landman on Paramount+, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Landman Season 1 Episodes

Episodes of Landman were released weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. Season one premiered on November 17, 2024, and the season finale aired on January 12, 2025. Each episode is still available for viewers to watch on Paramount+.

Episode 1 – “Landman”

Episode 2 – “Dreamers and Losers”

Episode 3 – “Hell Has a Front Yard”

Episode 4 – “The Sting of Second Chances”

Episode 5 – “Where is Home”

Episode 6 – “Beware the Second Beating”

Episode 7 – “All Roads Lead to a Hole”

Episode 8 – “Clumsy, This Life”

Episode 9 – “WolfCamp”

Episode 10 – “The Crumbs of Hope”

Will Landman Get A Season 2?

Paramount+ has not officially announced a season 2 of Landman, but when speaking with Deadline back in May 2024, Demi Moore, who portrays Cami Miller in the series, noted that she is “excited for us to start the second (season) which will be (filming) at the beginning of next year.”

Landman Cast

Billy Bob Thorton – Lt. Tommy Norris

Michelle Randolph – Aynsley Norris

Ali Larter – Angela

Demi Moore – Cami Miller

Kayla Wallace – Rebecca Falcone

Paulina Chávez – Ariana

Jon Hamm – Monty Miller

Jacob Lofland – Cooper Norris

