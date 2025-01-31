Katy Perry announces 2025 North American tour dates: best prices, full schedule

Katy Perry is heading out on tour for the first time in seven years! The “Last Friday Night” singer is hitting the road at the beginning of May and we have all of the details you need to know about her upcoming “The Lifetimes” tour in North America.

Perry is practically doing her own version of Taylor Swift’s “Era’s Tour,” as she mentioned that her upcoming performances will celebrate her 17-year journey in the music industry. “Lifetimes is going to incorporate the journey that I’ve been on for over 17 years and celebrate it,” the singer told USA Today.

“I’ll be singing a hybrid of songs; I feel a total responsibility to my audience to give them that sing-along feeling. But I will be introducing them to a few new ones, which I’m really excited about,” she said, also adding that fans can expect to hear songs like, “California Gurls,” “Dark Horse,” “Firework” and “Roar.”

Perry also released a new album, 143, on September 20, 2024, which features songs like “Lifetimes,” “I’m His, He’s Mine,” “Artificial,” and “All the Love,” which fans could expect to hear on her upcoming tour.

Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour Tickets 2025

Presale for Katy Perry’s “The Lifetimes” tour is happening now, and tickets are already available on StubHub for purchase. Ticket prices vary depending on where you see the “Firework” singer perform and where you choose to sit in the venue. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in Houston, Texas, are being sold for $89 in section 413. However, if you’d like to sit on the floor for a closer look, you’ll have to be willing to pay upwards of $1,242.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Katy Perry on her Lifetimes tour on StubHub.

Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour Stage Layout

Fans can buy tickets to different sections on the floor, including regular general admission, the Eternity section, Klub 143, Lifetimes and the Infinity section.

Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour Schedule 2025

Katy Perry is kicking off her 2025 “The Lifetimes Tour” in North America on May 7 in Houston, Texas. She will make several tour stops in May before she takes a break in June. The tour will pick back up for the rest of July and August, with the final North American stop being in Miami, Florida. See below for the full schedule.

