Things We Saw Today: Congresswoman Katie Porter Is a National Hero, Gets CDC to Commit to Free Coronavirus Testing

Today in Congress, California’s Rep. Katie Porter did something incredible. She was questioning Robert Redfield, the director of the Center for Disease Control and after breaking down the average cost for an uninsured person in America to go through the process of COVID-19 testing, she brought up a statute that allows Redfield himself to authorize payment to make testing for the virus free for everyone, regardless of their insurance coverage or lack thereof.

Porter was pushing the director to commit to doing that, to making diagnostic testing free for every American.

Redfield tried to demure a few times, saying they’d do everything they can, they’re working their hardest, blah blah blah. If you’re familiar with Porter (and you should be!) you know that these kinds of answers don’t satisfy her.

In just five minutes, she gets the CDC director to commit to free testings. It’s truly incredible to see.

I did the math: a full battery of coronavirus testing costs at minimum $1,331. I also did the legal research: the Administration has the authority to make testing free for every American TODAY. I secured a commitment from a high-level Trump official that they’d actually do it. pic.twitter.com/RmolCtmNbG — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 12, 2020

“Everybody in America, hear that,” Porter said at the end of her time, after Redfield gave her an unequivocal “yes.”

“You are eligible to go get tested for coronavirus and have that covered, regardless of insurance,” she said. “Do not let a lack of insurance worsen this crisis.”

Katie Porter is a national treasure and what she just did will save lives. https://t.co/bznHGHG8Qn — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 12, 2020

How many lives did Katie Porter save today using a whiteboard, a bullshit detector, and an ability to retain focus? https://t.co/kRAw56xF5m — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) March 12, 2020

Katie Porter is doing what the President is too incompetent to do https://t.co/ID8XEB1BIu — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 12, 2020

Holy shit. Katie Porter holds the CDC Director’s feet to the fire and gets him to commit to FREE TESTING for coronavirus for ALL AMERICANS. Watch every second of this.pic.twitter.com/dQMbhR5Oaa — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 12, 2020

Katie Porter actually does what grandstanding useless Congressmen think they’re tricking people into believing they’re doing https://t.co/7nIEVXqO0Z — Erin 🧼 Ryan (@morninggloria) March 12, 2020

Le’s see what else is out there today.

A certain someone just lifted Thor’s hammer and we’re wondering how that’s even possible. (via CBR)

There’s a Scream reboot coming our way from the Ready or Not filmmakers. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

A helpful bit of science:

Lots of science-y folks are posting this graph. But if there is one thing I have learned from being on the internet, it is this: Data/graphs: Not compelling to many. Kitties: Compelling to many. So I present: #Catteningthecurve.#scicomm #epitwitter pic.twitter.com/Cr1xQXMppr — Anne Marie Darling (@amdar1ing) March 11, 2020

How coronavirus fears are affecting the sex industry. (via HuffPost)

This is some good news nestled in among some bad news:

All cast members (employees) will be paid during the month! They usually get paid week-by-week, so this is extremely good to hear!! https://t.co/82yGnOV7FE — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) March 12, 2020

Here’s a sneak peak of a behind-the-scenes Schitt’s Creek documentary featuring the most devastating scene of the season so far.

On April 7th, the #SchittsCreek series finale will be followed by an hour-long special – Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell Join us from the ~earlier time~ of 8pm (8:30NT) on @CBC. Here’s your first look at the special: pic.twitter.com/4j8nluYXcV — Schitt’s Creek (@SchittsCreek) March 12, 2020

What did you all see out there today? Anything slightly less devastating?

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

