Things We Saw Today: Congresswoman Katie Porter Is a National Hero, Gets CDC to Commit to Free Coronavirus Testing

By Vivian KaneMar 12th, 2020, 5:47 pm

Katie Porter speaks in front of her fellow Congresswomen.

Today in Congress, California’s Rep. Katie Porter did something incredible. She was questioning Robert Redfield, the director of the Center for Disease Control and after breaking down the average cost for an uninsured person in America to go through the process of COVID-19 testing, she brought up a statute that allows Redfield himself to authorize payment to make testing for the virus free for everyone, regardless of their insurance coverage or lack thereof.

Porter was pushing the director to commit to doing that, to making diagnostic testing free for every American.

Redfield tried to demure a few times, saying they’d do everything they can, they’re working their hardest, blah blah blah. If you’re familiar with Porter (and you should be!) you know that these kinds of answers don’t satisfy her.

In just five minutes, she gets the CDC director to commit to free testings. It’s truly incredible to see.

“Everybody in America, hear that,” Porter said at the end of her time, after Redfield gave her an unequivocal “yes.”

“You are eligible to go get tested for coronavirus and have that covered, regardless of insurance,” she said. “Do not let a lack of insurance worsen this crisis.”

Let's see what else is out there today.

What did you all see out there today? Anything slightly less devastating?

(image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.