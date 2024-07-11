Kathryn Hahn Proves Once Again That the MCU Can Be Musical

Kathryn Hahn hilariously recapped the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe in song, and it’s been one of the best things to happen since “Agatha All Along.”

Hahn’s MCU character, Agatha Harkness, rose to fan-favorite status in WandaVision, especially after singing her theme song “Agatha All Along.” Even though the song won an Emmy Award and quickly went viral on social media, there have still been many fans dragging their feet in accepting rumors that the Agatha All Along series will be a musical. On top of that, the trolls have already been coming for the show while claiming that it’s going to be a failure or that it’s the most unnecessary Marvel show. However, the show is already proving the haters wrong, as its teaser trailer accumulated almost 6 million views in two days.

Meanwhile, Hahn proved that her musical talents are still on point during her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kathryn Hahn recaps the MCU

Hahn appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Agatha All Along and surprised viewers with another MCU song that’s undeniably a hit. One of the biggest problems with a shared universe is that newcomers to the franchise are always wondering if they need to watch every single MCU show and movie before a new project. Since the franchise is now 15 years old and 33 films deep, catching up on it is not easy. Although viewers don’t need to watch the whole MCU before Agatha All Along, Hahn summarized it for curious viewers, and she demonstrated how the franchise is really not that complicated at all.

Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn just summarized the entire MCU in a song while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel.pic.twitter.com/Rjhl2F1D85 — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) July 11, 2024

Hahn sang her song to the tune of the Major-General’s Song and made sure to throw in plenty of shade. The song starts off recapping the first “impeccable” Marvel movies, including Iron Man, Thor, and The Incredible Hulk. When she gets to the Guardians of the Galaxy, Hanh sings, “Vin Diesel got paid millions just to voice a frig-gin talking tree.” She goes on to sing about the MCU’s diabolic villains, including Thanos, who was “colored purple with a chin that looked like testicles.” Perhaps the best part was when she trolled Marvel’s fanboys, as she sang, “Tony Stark he bit the dust, then every single grown man cried,” to which her backup singers responded, “Iron Man he went and died, which made a bunch of virgins cry.”

The end of her song also demonstrates how the MCU has been a little disconnected recently, as the major events are quite random, including “Scarlet Witch went berzerk” and “Martin Freeman was Black Panther’s white friend.” However, she did note the upcoming project that is sure to save the MCU, as she sang, “Hallelujah, Daredevil was born again.” She also noted that “somewhere there are three spider-men.” The song was getting long by that point, so she decided to wrap it up by explaining that everything in the MCU has been building up to the single best and most important character. Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Guillermo Rodriguez guessed that she talking about … Hawkeye?

Of course, the correct answer is Agatha. After all, Hahn explains of the song, “This was all a shameless pug, and that’s called corporate synergy.” It goes without saying that Hahn absolutely ate that performance. She is saving the MCU one song at a time and has now created the perfect response to the MCU homework complaints.

